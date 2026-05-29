The Good and Not So Good from Bills OTAs: Injury Trends for Key Players

The Buffalo Bills’ 2026 offseason program is in full swing with OTAs nearly complete and mandatory minicamp set for June 9 through 11.

Through the first several days of OTAs, a few injury updates have emerged, particularly when it comes to two players who ended last season on the mend: edge rusher Michael Hoecht and wide receiver Joshua Palmer. Hoecht’s 2025 campaign ended early due to an Achilles tear, while Palmer dealt with knee and ankle injuries that he succumbed to at the end of the year.

Both players have displayed their progress on the sideline while their teammates have practiced throughout the start of OTAs, with one player trending up and the other showing worrying signs of stagnation.

The good: Michael Hoecht is nearing a return

Buffalo Bills defensive end Michael Hoecht gets ready to move to another area to start a new drill at Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on Aug.6, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After displaying minor cause for concern to begin OTAs, Hoecht bounced back to show some positive signs in the days since. During the Bills’ practice on May 26, 13WHAM’s Jenna Cottrell posted a video of Hoecht working through his rehab, to which an injury expert replied with a positive assessment of Hoecht’s progress.

“This is looking better than last week for Hoecht,” posted Dr. Kyle Trimble of Banged Up Bills to X. “Shuffles to the left, shifts weight back to the right, he pushes off the right into a sprint. No extra step or loss of balance. Good to see the R ankle looks stiff, don’t want a stretched out Achilles, you’d lack power.”

Hoecht previously declared his timeline to return, which would get him back on the practice field before training camp and now signs are starting to point toward his lofty expectations coming to fruition.

The bad: Joshua Palmer is still not practicing

Bills wide receiver Joshua Palmer pulls in a pass on a crossing route during the second day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, July 24, 2025 in Pittsford. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On the other hand, Palmer’s journey back to full health has been a long one. Palmer played in just 12 games last season and was placed on Injured Reserve before the postseason. He has yet to return to the practice field in the early going of Bills OTAs.

Bills beat reporter Dom Tibbetts of WKBW posted video of Palmer from this past Tuesday’s practice, during which Palmer was working with athletic trainers.

“It looks like Palmer is trying to stretch out that left ankle,” posted Dr. Trimble. “This was the same side he suffered the ankle injury in Week 6 last season. Still not clear if he underwent surgery though.”

That’s not great news for Palmer, as his injury continues to linger after the Bills brought in fourth-round wide receiver Skyler Bell, who is set to surpass him in the team’s wide receiver pecking order.