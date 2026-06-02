Keon Coleman's Absence From Bills OTAs Opens Door For Skyler Bell

During voluntary OTAs, it's not uncommon to see players skip practice sessions, especially when they're established veterans. For the Buffalo Bills, there were multiple players out on Tuesday, including James Cook, Greg Rousseau, and Dion Dawkins.

Most of those absences won't turn heads, since none of those players need the extra work. One name that was interesting to see on the list of non-participants was Keon Coleman. The third-year wideout may have had a very good reason for missing Tuesday's practice, especially since he has been out there already this offseason, but it's still intriguing considering his status entering the season.

While general manager Brandon Beane continues to say the right things about Coleman, and head coach Joe Brady claims a big leap is coming, Coleman remains under a microscope. He was selected with the team's first pick in the 2024 NFL draft with the expectation that he would become their WR1. That hasn't happened and he was even a healthy scratch for multiple games this past season.

Out of everyone on the roster, Coleman might be the one who can least afford to miss any valuable practice time, especially with a hungry Skyler Bell behind him on the depth chart.

Skyler Bell taking advantage of the extra snaps during Bills OTAs

UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell makes the catch and runs for a touchdown against the UAB Blazers. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, Matt Parino said that Bell received extra time on Tuesday due to the absence of Coleman, and added that the rookie fourth-round pick had an excellent practice. He added that Bell believes he's progressing quickly, while praising teammates

“The vets in my room are doing a good job helping me,” Bell said via Parrino.

Bell, who was the 125th overall pick out of Connecticut, is coming off a monstrous senior campaign which saw him record 101 receptions for 1,278 yards and 13 touchdowns. He's an efficient route runner, who knows how to pick up yards after the catch, making him an ideal fit in Brady's offense.

Bills On SI writer Alex Brasky recently wrote about Bell's potential, saying he was named as a potential superstar candidate. I also dove into some comments from Greg Cosell, who compared Bell to three-time All-Pro Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Of course, Bell has yet to take a snap in the NFL, so we need to temper expectations. That said, he's shown plenty of promise and the missed time from Coleman could be exactly what he needs to push his way into a larger role this season.