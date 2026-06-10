Bills Safety Cole Bishop Undergoes Offseason Medical Procedure, Sets Timeline for Return

One of the Buffalo Bills’ star defenders from the 2025 season has been missing in action as the team has gone through its offseason workout program.

Cole Bishop has been sidelined with what he revealed as a knee injury while speaking with reporters at Buffalo’s mandatory minicamp, scheduled for June 9 -11 in Orchard Park. Bishop also disclosed that he underwent a procedure during the offseason but his sights are set on returning in time for Bills training camp in mid-July.

“Got some stuff cleaned up in the knee,” said Bishop, per a video posted by Syracuse.com's Matt Parrino. “So just trying to get back from that.”

Bishop added that he has been doing some running over the past week as he begins his rehab. When asked if he felt he would be ready for training camp, Bishop replied affirmatively.

“For sure,” he said. “If I’m not ready for camp, stuff went bad. So I should be good for camp for sure. I don’t have an exact timeline other than that.”

Bishop finished the 2025 season without missing a single game due to injury and as the Bills’ leading tackler, recording 85 on the year. He also led the team in interceptions with three, while his seven passes defended were second behind former Buffalo cornerback Tre’Davious White, who remains a free agent.

Changes to the Bills’ safety room

Chicago Bears safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (35) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Bishop’s presence on the practice field typically wouldn’t be as critical this time of the year, as teams are amid the offseason with a couple of months to go before the real bullets start flying. However, Buffalo signed a few new players to join Bishop in its safety room, and their top player at the position being absent from OTAs and minicamp has slowed the growth of any rapport that is set to be built between the team’s incumbent starter and his new teammates.

The most prominent name added to the Bills’ secondary this offseason was free-agent addition C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who agreed to a one-year, $6 million contract with the Bills on Mar. 12. The 28-year-old has recorded 20 interceptions throughout his seven-year career and is expected to pair with Bishop on the back end.

However, Buffalo also brought in another vet, Geno Stone, who also agreed to a one-year deal on Mar. 13. The 5-foot-11, 210-pounder’s contract is worth just $1.6 million, but he will remain in the mix for playing time if Gardner-Johnson fails to lock things down at training camp. Stone has come away with 14 interceptions over his six years in the league.

With two new faces in the building, it’s crucial that Bishop returns to full health by the time training camp begins.