Buffalo Bills Notable Injuries to Monitor Going Into Training Camp

As is often the case, injuries played a big part in the Buffalo Bills 2025 season. While they were able to keep the majority of their star players on the field, Buffalo struggled with health in the secondary, as well as in their kicking game.

Later in the year, wide receiver also became a major concern with players such as Joshua Palmer, Gabe Davis, and Tyrell Shavers all dealing with injuries. That left the Bills leaning heavily on Brandin Cooks, who signed with Buffalo at the end of November, during the playoffs.

Buffalo made many changes this offseason, especially with their coaching staff, as they hope to finally break through in the playoffs and reach the Super Bowl. Health will play a huge part in that, and with 2026 training camp about to start, let's take a quick look at some of the more notable injuries on the team.

LB Dorian Williams

Buffalo Bills linebacker Dorian Williams walks the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dorian Williams is in line for the starting job next to Terrel Bernard, but he got off to a slow start this offseason as an apparent lower leg injury kept him sidelined during OTAs and minicamp. His absence opens the door for rookie Kaleb Elarms-Orr, but the Bills need their already thin linebacker corps at full strength.

S Cole Bishop

Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop intercepts the ball on the last play of the game in the AFC Wild Card playoff matchup. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In each of the past two seasons, safety Cole Bishop has dealt with injuries during training camp. He was able to stay healthy during the 2025 season, however, which proved to be a breakout campaign for the former second-round pick. Bishop underwent a procedure this offseason, and while he claims he will be ready for training camp, Buffalo might be holding their breath, hoping they don't have another training camp where he starts behind the eight ball.

K Tyler Bass

Buffalo Bills place kicker Tyler Bass kicks an extra point against the New England Patriots. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Buffalo doesn't have any competition for Tyler Bass, but he didn't kick during OTAs or minicamp, according to WGR 500 AM’s Sal Capaccio. Bass dealt with hip and groin injuries last year, leaving him on the IR. The Bills need to see him kick before the regular season if they want to enter 2026 with any confidence in their kicking game.

EDGE Michael Hoecht

Buffalo Bills defensive end Michael Hoecht trains during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michael Hoecht was suspended for six games to start the 2025 campaign, and then suffered a torn Achilles after just two games. He recorded two sacks during his two appearances, which highlights why Buffalo was so thrilled to add him during free agency last year.

Hoecht was a surprise participant during offseason programs, and seems to be far ahead of schedule in his recovery. As training camp begins, it's worth monitoring to see if he truly is at 100 percent, or if the team will bring him along slowly.

WR Skyler Bell

UConn wideout Skyler Bell during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rookie Skyler Bell joins Buffalo with plenty of promise. The Connecticut receiver seems to be a perfect fit for Joe Brady's offense, and after a few hiccups to begin rookie minicamp, he began to come into his own during offseason practices.

His hype train was slowed down by an injury during camp, but Bills On SI writer Alex Brasky says fans shouldn't be concerned. Even so, it's worth monitoring when camp kicks off.

WR Joshua Palmer

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Joshua Palmer runs the ball against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joshua Palmer is going to enter training camp with plenty of eyes on him whether he's healthy or not. He was the team's top free agency addition on offense in 2025, and he failed to live up to expectations. He now has more competition at wide receiver around him with Skyler Bell and DJ Moore, and it doesn't help that he began OTAs sidelined with a knee issue. He returned for minicamp, but considering he also had problems during 2025, Palmer's health will be something to watch.