Four Observations From Bills OTAs Including Attendance/Injury Updates and a Rookie Rising

The Buffalo Bills are nearing the conclusion of OTAs and will soon move on to minicamp, scheduled for June 9-11 in Orchard Park.

Throughout the latest round of OTA sessions, there were a few items worth noting, including a position change for a former offensive lineman, attendance and injury updates, along with some positive signs displayed by a rookie pass catcher.

Ed Oliver makes his OTAs debut, Keon Coleman absent

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) during training camp at St. John Fisher College. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

A few players have come and gone throughout OTAs, including Ed Oliver. The Bills’ top defensive tackle was initially present to begin OTAs, but did not participate. However, that changed this week, when Oliver was on the field for the first time with his teammates, per various reports.

On the other side of the coin, wide receiver Keon Coleman was not present during the media-viewing portion of Tuesday’s session. His absence sent up red flags, as the third-year pro previously described this season as “make-or-break.”

A rookie wide receiver rising quickly

UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell (1) reacts after his touchdown against the UAB Blazers in the second quarter. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

With Coleman nowhere to be seen, rookie wide receiver Skyler Bell stepped up and delivered a performance that caught the eye of various beat reporters. As OnSI’s Randy Gurzi pointed out, Coleman’s absence left the door open for Bell to shine and he took advantage of his opportunity this week.

Bell recorded 24 touchdown receptions over his final four collegiate seasons, when he exhibited great run-after-the-catch ability. During the 2025 season, 65% of his yardage total came via yards after the catch.

Michael Hoecht on the comeback trail

Buffalo Bills defensive end Michael Hoecht gets ready to move to another area to start a new drill at Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on Aug.6, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the Bills’ most critical defensive pieces is on his way back from injury. Reports have shown pass rusher Michael Hoecht working on the sideline with athletic trainers throughout OTAs, and this week, he declared that he is pushing to be ready for Bills training camp in mid-July, but his ultimate goal is to be ready for Week 1.

Hoecht is just seven months removed from a season-ending Achilles injury which ended his season after just his second game in his first season with the Bills.

Former seventh-round pick on the move

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Travis Clayton (67) looks on during joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears ahead of Sunday's preseason game. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Various reports from Tuesday’s OTA practice revealed that 2024 seventh-round pick Travis Clayton had switched from offensive line to defensive line. He was seen in videos posted by several Bills beat reporters working with other D-linemen during the session.

Buffalo selected Clayton with the No. 221 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft as a member of the international pathway program. Before joining the Bills, the former rugby player had never played football. He has yet to appear in a regular-season game for the Bills during his career.