Bills Signing Veteran Cornerback Among Four Biggest Bright Spots of Buffalo's Offseason

There’s no question that the Buffalo Bills gave their fans plenty of cause for concern following an underwhelming offseason, but there were also some bright spots along the way that have left room for optimism.

One of the best moves the Bills made over the past several months was signing veteran nickel cornerback Dee Alford to a three-year $21 million deal on March 9. Alford has spent four years in the NFL and is coming off the best season of his career in which he recorded a career-high three interceptions.

Alford was brought in to replace former Bills CB Taron Johnson, who was traded along with a seventh-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a sixth-round pick on March 11. While Johnson performed well, earning All-Pro honors, during his time in Buffalo, the team needed an upgrade over the aging veteran and seem to have gotten that in Alford.

Johnson played a significant role in former head coach Sean McDermott’s defensive system, but it remains to be seen how new coordinator Jim Leonhard will use Alford in his first year at the helm of the Bills’ defense.

Bills hiring Jim Leonhard could prove to be a stroke of genius

Wisconsin safeties Collin Wilder (18) and Tyler Mais work with defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard at practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I think it’s wise to pump the brakes on Leonhard and how much he can turn things around for Buffalo’s defense in Year 1. He has never been an NFL defensive coordinator and served under one of the most experienced, most effective DCs in the league in Denver’s Vance Joseph. We’ll see how things work out once Leonhard gets his hands on his new unit.

With that said, I really liked the hiring when it happened and there is nothing that has made me back off that stance since he took the podium for the first time during his introductory press conference. His temperament, the style he envisions for the Bills’ ‘D’ and more have me fairly confident in the fact he will have a positive impact for Buffalo in 2026.

Drafting Skyler Bell was much-needed for the Bills

UConn wideout Skyler Bell (WO05) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a year in which their wide receiver room was among the most criticized in the NFL, the Bills desperately needed to add firepower to help improve its passing game. Enter Skyler Bell, who the Bils selected with the No. 125 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Bell is a pro-ready prospect with an astounding production profile that provides plenty of hope that he can step in and contribute in his first professional season. Bell spent the final two seasons of his career at UConn, which is far lesser competition than he will face in his first year with the Bills. Still, despite him facing off against some inferior defenders in coverage over the past couple of years, his addition provides intrigue and excitement surrounding a position group that has lacked both in recent seasons.

Bills opened new stadium to plenty of fan excitement

The field seen from field level during a media tour of the new Highmark Stadium, home of the Buffalo Bills. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bills hosted the ribbon cutting for the new Highmark Stadium on June 23, opening the gates to their $2.1 billion building well in time to host the Detroit Lions for the team’s 2026 home opener in Week 2 on Thursday, Sept. 17 at 8:15 p.m.

There has been some controversy brewing surrounding the team’s new digs, as open practice dates have left the team at odds with a section of its fan base, while there has also been some infighting among the Bills Mafia. However, it’s been an exciting time for the organization’s supporters, who are waiting with bated breath to step foot inside the home that Josh Allen built.

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