Bills OTA Injury Updates Include Josh Allen's Foot, 13 Players Who Ended Banged Up Last Season

By the end of the 2025 season, the Buffalo Bills’ injury report looked more like a grocery list, with over 10 players dealing with significant ailments by the time the Denver Broncos ousted Buffalo in the divisional round.

Among those players banged up, Josh Allen was the most prominent, but there were several others whose progress was worth following throughout the offseason. Now that the Bills have started OTAs, status updates are emerging as the team takes the practice field in Orchard Park.

Quarterback compromised

Bills Josh Allen laughs as he jokes with teammates as he moves to another practice field with other offensive players during Bills training camp. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Allen sustained a broken bone in his right foot during a Week 16 matchup with the Cleveland Browns while trying to escape the clutches of future Hall of Fame pass rusher Myles Garrett. The Bills’ quarterback was seen on crutches during head coach Joe Brady’s introductory press conference, and it was later revealed that he had undergone a procedure to repair his injury.

However, there have been nothing but positive updates both from Allen and the Bills’ brass since the procedure, and he appears to be suffering no limitations as he has taken the field for OTAs this week.

“He's good,” said Brady on Tuesday. “He’s good to go and was out there spinning it yesterday and really, really cool to see.”

Decimated defensive line

Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver cuts around a blocker as he puts in work alone on the practice field during the second day of Buffalo Bills training camp. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bills suffered from several injuries across their defensive front last season, including three season-ending injuries and one that kept a star out for considerable time.

Defensive tackle Ed Oliver first missed Weeks 2 through 5 due to an ankle injury, from which he returned only to appear in two more games before being placed on Injured Reserve due to a torn bicep he sustained in a Week 8 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. During his rehab, he tore his meniscus, leading to an extended recovery period.

Despite his tough luck, Oliver then bounced back to appear in Buffalo’s divisional-round loss to the Denver Broncos but exited the game after reaggravating his knee injury. Oliver was not spotted at the Bills’ OTA practice this past Tuesday, according to various reports.

Beyond Oliver, DT DeWayne Carter [Achilles], along with defensive ends Michael Hoecht [Achilles] and Landon Jackson [knee], were each lost for the season due to their respective injuries. However, all three have been present at Bills OTAs, showing positive signs of recovery.

Hoecht was seen doing wind sprints and using a medicine ball while wearing a helmet on the sideline during Tuesday’s session, per WGR AM 550’s Sal Capaccio. Several other reporters, including Spectrum News’ Andy Young, commented on the great shape both Carter and Jackson appeared to be in as they work their way back from significant ailments.

This is a big year for Buffalo’s defensive line, which is hoping to improve upon its Pro Football Focus run-defense grade of 50.9 from a season ago, which was sixth-worst in the league. Getting all four of the aforementioned players back in action for the start of the season would be a big-time boost for this unit.

Three injured wide receivers

Bills receiver Khalil Shakir makes a catch during practice. | Jamie Germano/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

It was revealed during the offseason that the Bills’ leading wide receiver, Khalil Shakir, underwent a procedure to repair an injured ankle, leading to him “wearing an ankle stabilizer” during OTAs, according to injury expert Dr. Kyle Trimble of Banged Up Bills. Nevertheless, the fact that Shakir was present and participating this week is a great sign.

On the other hand, two other Bills pass catchers who finished this past season on IR don’t appear to be as ready to return to action as their teammate. Joshua Palmer [knee/ankle] was working off to the side, similar to Hoecht, while Tyler Shavers [knee] was present but did not participate, according to ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg.

Palmer is entering a do-or-die season with the Bills, while Shavers is as valuable as any special teams player on Buffalo’s roster. They both need to get healthy, and quickly.

Banged-up backfield

Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard heads to the field on day nine of Buffalo Bills training camp. | Shawn Dowd / USA TODAY NETWORK

As far as the Bills’ defensive backfield, starting linebacker Terrel Bernard [ankle], as well as defensive backs Maxwell Hairston [ankle], Dorian Strong [neck], Damar Hamlin [pec] and Jordan Hancock [shoulder] all finished the year on the mend, but each player was seen at OTAs this week.

Bernard endured an injury-plagued season, including calf, elbow and ankle injuries, while Strong was lost for the season after sustaining a neck injury sustained in a Week 4 matchup with the New Orleans Saints. Bernard appeared to be in good shape based on various reports stemming from OTAs. In contrast, Getzenberg reported Strong was at Tuesday’s practice, but as a non-participant, as he was seen on the sideline in a neck brace after undergoing an offseason procedure of his own.

Hairston was placed on IR early in the year due to a knee injury and later returned to perform adequately alongside Christian Benford and Tre’Davious White as the team’s top trio on the boundary. However, an ankle injury suffered in a meaningless Week 18 game against the New York Jets kept him out for the postseason, which proved costly.

Hairston performed well at this week’s practice that was open to the media, receiving a rave review from Syracuse.com’s Matt Parrino. It’s a positive sign for a player hoping to solidify a starting role in his second professional season.

Hamlin was placed on IR on Oct. 11 and was designated to return on Jan. 7, but never did before the Bills re-signed him in free agency on a one-year deal worth $1.2 million. He was also present at Bills OTAs and was not listed among the non-participants at Tuesday’s practice. Hancock underwent offseason surgery and was in a red non-contact jersey at Tuesday's session, per reports.

Hamlin and Hancock have a long way to go if they are to lock down contributing roles this season after Buffalo added several players at their position both through free agency and the draft. So their apparent good health is a positive sign for each player's quest to lock down a roster spot.

Injury on special teams

Bills kicker Tyler Bass kicks off during drills. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

Finally, on special teams, Tyler Bass missed the entire 2025 season due to what was later revealed as a sports hernia, requiring surgery. He was replaced by veteran Matt Prater, who performed well. However, Prater remains a free agent, and the team appears set to move forward with Bass as its starting kicker after releasing the only other player at his position earlier this offseason.

Bass was present during this week’s OTAs, wearing his new No. 16 jersey, according to Capaccio. There’s still a chance that Buffalo could bring in another kicker before training camp to compete with Bass, as general manager/president of football operations Brandon Beane said earlier this offseason that the team plans to enter camp with two punters and two kickers. However, if Bass is at full health, which he appears to be at least trending toward, he has a significant leg-up in any potential battle for a roster spot this summer.