Matthew Judon signing will help Buffalo Bills' DL shift back to more natural state

As injuries have continued to hamper the Buffalo Bills’ defensive line, it's been forced to make a few interesting adjustments to plug holes left by several players lost for the season.

Near the start of the year, veteran DaQuan Jones spent time straying from his natural position of defensive tackle to the edge out of necessity. And lately, it’s been rookie T.J. Sanders doing the same, among other shifts up front for the Bills. With all of the uncertainty surrounding this unit has come a struggle to perform as the season has worn on, both in defending against the run and in the pass rush.

However, after the Bills signed free-agent edge rusher Matthew Judon to the practice squad on Saturday, the Bills' defensive line could begin to look a bit more natural moving forward. And the hope is that, while equipping itself with a more well-rounded group as the season reaches its most critical point, Buffalo can begin to return to the level of production it saw from its front four to begin the year.

Sep 14, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins linebacker Matthew Judon (8) is introduced for a game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium.

Musical chairs

Another Bills’ DT, veteran Jordan Phillips, did not play for Buffalo on Sunday due to an ankle injury, which could create a glaring need on the interior of the team’s defensive line moving forward. With Phillips perhaps out beyond this week, that would lead to T.J. Sanders moving back to defensive tackle to fill out the team's interior rotation indefinitely. It would also allow the rookie a chance to perform regularly in a more familiar environment. That should give him a chance to invigorate his first professional season.

After trading up for the University of South Carolina product in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Bills have yet to see ample return on their investment. The 22-year-old has recorded just 14 tackles while having yet to tally a sack, tackle for loss, or QB hit through 10 games this season. With that said, he did show signs of life on Sunday against the Browns, when he equaled his season-high with three tackles.

New York Jets running back Isaiah Davis (32) is tackled by Buffalo Bills defensive tackle T.J. Sanders (98), Sunday, September 14, 2025, in East Rutherford.

Return to form

With Sanders likely to shift back inside to the position he was drafted to play, and Judon in line to contribute down the stretch and into the playoffs, that would leave the Bills with a group of edge rushers consisting of Joey Bosa, Greg Rousseau, A.J. Epenesa, Judon and Javon Solomon. It's defensive tackle group would then be set with Sanders, DaQuan Jones, Deone Walker and Larry Ogunjobi/Phidarian Mathis, at least until the postseason, when star DT Ed Oliver may make a comeback from a biceps injury.

That's far from optimal, but it is a touch better and a bit more well-suited than the group we saw the Bills trot out this past week against the New England Patriots.

Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Sterling Shepard (17) is tackled by Buffalo Bills defensive tackle T.J. Sanders (98) during the third quarter of the game at Highmark Stadium.

Not the same

The Bills in Weeks 1 through 9, the Bills' defensive line aided the team's rise to second in the league in sack rate (9.5%), fifth in pressure rate (43.2%) and third in pass rate over expected (14.17%), per Fantasy Points Data. But while enduring a game of musical chairs, those averages over the past five weeks before Sunday's game against the Browns had dipped into the far bottom half of the league.

In Week 15 against the Patriots, the Bills pressured New England QB Drake Maye on 31% of his dropbacks, per NFL Pro. That is a lesser rate than Buffalo's season average QB pressure rate of 34.2%. Buffalo responded with a solid day rushing the passer against a putrid Browns' offensive line. Still, concerns remain with this unit as a whole with the playoffs approaching.

It would be crazy to think the influx of Judon and Sanders' shift from the edge back inside will immediately bring Buffalo back to its once-vaunted status, which it enjoyed to start the year. But with those moves, coupled with Joey Bosa's recent improved health, there are glimmers of hope for a potential resurgence coming as soon as a Week 17 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.

