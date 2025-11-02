James Cook sustains apparent injury in first half of Week 9 matchup vs. Chiefs
The Buffalo Bills were already dealing with a long list of injuries to key players entering Sunday’s Week 9 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs and may have encountered another during the course of the critical AFC tilt.
Running back James Cook was sidelined early during the first half on the Bills’ second offensive drive after sustaining what appeared to be an ankle injury that required attention from athletic trainers.
RELATED: Buffalo Bills starting CB will not play in Week 9 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, other inactives
Sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson said on the CBS broadcast that Cook was forced to the bench to have his ankle taped after getting his foot stepped on by a Chiefs defender.
Cook started the game red-hot, carrying the ball seven times for 42 yards during the fourth quarter. But he was curiously off the field on a critical fourth-and-2 play that resulted in an incompletion, causing many to question the decision. But after Wolfson’s report, we now know why Cook was sidelined in such a vital moment.
Cook returned to the field as the first half wore on, but his status is something worth monitoring into the second half. The Bills starting RB recorded a few carries, including an eight-yard gain that was wiped out due to penalty a few plays before Ty Johnson came on the field to cap off a touchdown drive with a two-yard score.
The Bills lead the Chiefs 14-10 with 6:39 remaining in the first half.
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —