Impending Battle for Bills' ILB Starts as Two-Man Race in Buffalo

Since their unpleasant upheaval from the AFC divisional round of the NFL playoffs last January, the Buffalo Bills have experienced plenty of changes.

From top to bottom, despite some familiarity remaining, there has been an influx of new faces in the building for Buffalo.

And, chief among them is former longtime NFL veteran safety Jim Leonhard, who is now the team’s new defensive coordinator following the unexpected firing of Sean McDermott that was then succeeded by the uninspired hiring of Joe Brady to be the team’s 21st head coach in franchise history.

It’s the team’s new dynamic duo.

March 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady is pictured walking during some free time at the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joe Brady entrusting Jim Leonhard with keys to defense in ‘26

Brady, who will still be calling the plays this season despite his new title, and Leonhard, who is now in his first ever season as an NFL defensive coordinator, are being tasked with doing the unthinkable this upcoming season.

Their sole mission?

Get the Bills back in the Super Bowl for the first time in more than 30 years—and win it—by any means necessary . . . before it’s too late.

So, in order to do so, Buffalo’s newest head man has relinquished all duties pertaining to the defensive side of the ball to the aforementioned Leonhard, who actually played for the Bills on two separate occasions (2005-2007) during his 10-year NFL career before ultimately becoming a defensive coach in both the collegiate and professional ranks.

Now, after seven seasons of coaching at his alma mater—the University of Wisconsin—as a defensive backs coach (2017), a defensive coordinator (2017-2022), and an interim head coach (2022), as well as two seasons as a passing-game coordinator (2024-2025) and an assistant head coach (2025)—oddly enough—for the Denver Broncos, the former Badger is bringing his expertise with him back to Buffalo.

University of Wisconsin linebacker Jordan Turner (right), who won defensive MVP honors, and former interim head coach Jim Leonhard (left) hold up the Champions Trophy following the team's victory in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl Game at Chase Field on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Leonhard’s players liken Bills’ new DC to “Mad Scientist”

Players—both new ones and returning ones—are liking what they’re seeing so far, too. Some have even gone as far as to say that the blitz packages and formations that the team’s newest defensive coordinator is cooking up are like something from a secret laboratory.

In fact, outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, who inked a three-year deal with the Bills via free agency this spring, admitted that some of the plays are like something he’s never even seen before coming to Buffalo.

Opposing NFL offenses should be scared, because apparently the defensive possibilities are limitless under the guidance of Leonhard.

Nov. 26, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Former University of Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard (center) reacts to a play during the third quarter of a collegiate football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Camp Randall Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

However, even with that said, does the soon-to-be 44-year-old coach have enough weapons in his arsenal to actually make his crazy concoctions come to fruition on the field?

Well, for the most part, it appears like he does.

However, there is one rather large question mark looming for Leonhard’s unit in the coming weeks before the regular season starts.

One ILB spot is spoken for, but what about Bernard’s partner in Buffalo?

Who the heck is going to start alongside inside linebacker Terrel Bernard?

After all, Leonhard is implementing a new 3-4 defensive system, which consists of two starting inside linebackers and two de-facto outside linebackers who are really more like defensive ends in terms of body composition.

Current veteran free agents Matt Milano and Shaq Thompson are still available as neither player has retired, but Brandon Beane hasn’t brought either back to the team yet this offseason, so that’s fairly telling where things stand with those former Bills’ veterans with training camp set to open next Wednesday.

Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24), cornerback Cam Lewis (39), linebacker Matt Milano (58), and fellow linebacker Shaq Thompson (45) head to the line of scrimmage during second half-action of last season's AFC divisional round playoff game at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, on Jan. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Of course, that could always change.

However, be that as it may, where things stand right now it appears that the Bills and Beane will stand pat at the position for the beginning of camp.

So, which player on the current roster will win the battle?

Well, in the interest of time—we’ve still got some battles left to cover at Bills On SI—let’s take a quick glance at the main candidates in this particular upcoming positional competition that’s about to take place on the Pittsford campus in a matter of days.

Jul 24, 2024; Pittsford, NY, USA; A group of Buffalo Bills linebackers leave the field after training camp practice at St. John Fisher University. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Top contenders for upcoming LB battle at training camp

Dorian Williams

Basic Info: 6-foot-1, 228 pounds, Age: 25, Year: 4

College: Tulane University

Additional Background: 3rd-round pick, No. 91, Buffalo Bills

Acquired via 2023 NFL Draft

Nov. 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Dorian Williams (42) celebrates after making a defensive play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL game at Highmark Stadium last season | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2026 NFL Season Outlook

At the time of veteran linebacker Dorian Williams’ drafting in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, it was an incredible head-scratcher.

I mean, Williams was a helluva’ player in his own right during his time in the collegiate ranks with Tulane University from 2019 to 2022—so much so, in fact, that he earned defensive MVP honors following Tulane’s victory over the USC Trojans and quarterback Caleb Williams in the 2023 Cotton Bowl Classic—but, nevertheless, the pick was still puzzling three years ago.

Now, though? It might be Brandon Beane’s saving grace.

With 220 total tackles, seven quarterback hits, six tackles for loss, four fumble recoveries, three pass deflections, and one forced fumble to his name through 50 career NFL regular season games, which includes 22 starts over the past three seasons according to Pro Football Reference’s database (11 in 2024), Williams—although he rehabbed an undisclosed injury earlier this spring—appears set to be the starter alongside fellow linebacker Terrel Bernard heading into his fourth season.

Dec. 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Dorian Williams (42) tackles New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) in the fourth quarter of an NFL game | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Leonhard’s new 3-4 defensive system just might be the perfect fit for the see-ball-get-ball linebacker, who finished his collegiate career with an impressive 28 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks.

Now just might be the time that Williams shines just as bright in the NFL.

We’ll soon find out.

Kaleb Elarms-Orr

Basic Info: 6-foot-2, 234 pounds, Age: 22, Year: Rookie

College: Texas Christian University (T.C.U.)

Additional Background: 4th-round pick, No. 126, Buffalo Bills

Acquired via 2026 NFL Draft

Sep. 20, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Former TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr (3) celebrates during a collegiate football game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the SMU Mustangs at Amon G. Carter Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2026 NFL Season Outlook

Rookie linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr, a native of Hayward, California, was an ultra-productive collegiate captain for the TCU Horned Frogs after transferring to the program in 2024 from the University of California, Berkeley, which is where he originally started out as a pass-rusher when coming in rated as the 18th-best player in the state of California, and the 17th-best defensive end in the entire 2021 recruiting class according to 247Sports.com.

Eventually, though, after making the transition to being a middle linebacker, Elarms-Orr erupted for 92 total tackles, five pass breakups, three-and-a-half tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery in 2023 after earning a starting role and appearing in all 11 games for the Golden Bears.

That’s when he decided to take his talents down to Texas.

Sep. 20, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Former TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr (3) sacks SMU Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings (7) during the second half of a collegiate football game at Amon G. Carter Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And, following a short layoff after being demoted to depth duty in his first season with TCU in 2024, the 2026 fourth-round pick, who will turn 23 on August 29 just before the start of his rookie NFL season with Buffalo, made his way back onto the field full-time last season for the Horned Frogs, starting all 13 games for the Big 12 program en route to earning First-Team All-Conference honors after racking up 130 tackles, a team-high 11 tackles for loss, four sacks, and two pass deflections.

His 130 tackles were good for ninth most in the entirety of the FBS.

Elarms-Orr followed that spectacular senior season up by crushing it at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine in February, as well, by posting an amazing time of 4.47 seconds in the 40-yard dash, a 1.59-second 10-yard split, by posting an incredible 40-inch vertical jump, a 10-foot-4-inch broad jump, as well as a 20-yard shuttle time of 4.41 seconds.

Without question, he was one of the bright spots under the lights at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Feb. 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Former TCU linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr (LB06) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And, with that all in mind, in spite of it certainly being a bumpy start at times for the former Moreau Catholic standout on his journey to the NFL, it appears clear now that it was a path that has led him toward a chance at starting immediately in his rookie season.

He’ll just have to continue to stand out in Pittsford, New York, starting next week. Sounds simple enough, right?

Dark-horse Candidates:

Joe Andreessen

Basic Info: 6-foot-1, 240 pounds, Age: 26, Year: 3

College: University at Buffalo

Additional Background: Undrafted Free Agent in 2024

Acquired via UDFA contract after 2024 NFL Draft

Jan. 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Joe Andreessen (44) leaves the field at the old Highmark Stadium after an NFL game against the New York Jets last season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jimmy Ciarlo

Basic Info: 6-foot-2, 230 pounds, Age: 25, Year: 3

College: Army University

Additional Background: Undrafted Free Agent in 2024 (New York Jets)

Acquired via 2025 NFL Free Agency

Aug. 17, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Jimmy Ciarlo (35) walks off the field after the second half of an NFL game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Other Remaining Options at ILB:

Keonta Jenkins

Basic Info: 6-foot-2, 211 pounds, Age: 24, Year: 2

College: Virginia Tech

Additional Background: Undrafted Free Agent in 2025

Acquired via UDFA contract after 2025 NFL Draft

Sep. 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Keonta Jenkins (49) walks off the field after an NFL game game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium last season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Basic Info: 6-foot-1, 237 pounds, Age: 22, Year: Rookie

College: Tennessee Tech University

Additional Background: Undrafted Free Agent in 2026

Acquired via UDFA contract after 2026 NFL Draft

Nov. 15, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Former Tennessee Tech University linebacker Theron Gaines (9) attempts to stop University of Kentucky running back Seth McGowan (left) from reaching the end zone during the second quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Basic Info: 6-foot-2, 223 pounds, Age: 29, Year: 8

College: University of Arizona

Additional Background: Undrafted Free Agent in 2019 (San Francisco 49ers)

Acquired via 2026 NFL Free Agency

Sept. 21, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (45) gets ready for the ensuing play during the second quarter of an NFL game against the New York Giants at Levi's Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Who wins the ILB battle to be beside Bernard in Buffalo?

Much like I did with my previous other positional-battle posts, I’m not going to go too deep with my analysis regarding which player I think will win this particular competition.

I’ll have to wait until the pads come on before I can form a more definitive opinion.

However, it’s readily apparent right now that both Dorian Williams and Kaleb Elarms-Orr appear to be the front-runners for the training-camp track meet, even if there’s always an outside possibility of an unexpected player shooting up the ranks.

Will it happen this summer at training camp on the grounds of St. John Fisher University? Will we really see an unexpected superstar come out of the woodwork?

Buffalo Bills veteran linebacker Joe Andreessen high-fives fans as he runs onto the field during Day Five of the team's training camp at St. John Fisher University on Monday, July 28, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Well, that’s probably unlikely.

But, you never know . . . and, as always, there will undoubtedly be an unfortunate injury or two that occurs at the position, as well.

So, fans shouldn’t totally brush aside the possibility of a player at the bottom of the totem pole making a giant leap forward starting next week in Pittsford, New York.

Nevertheless, I’m not picking any of the other five competitors that are currently listed below Williams and Elarms-Orr on defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard’s depth chart, even if I do think third-year linebacker Joe Andreessen might be able to shock some people in this new system this summer.

With that said, I’m going to go with Elarms-Orr.

Williams appears to be healthy, but he was absent all offseason due to the previously mentioned mystery injury.

And, with that being the case, he’s a bit behind the eight ball, so to speak, heading into next week’s first training camp practice.

Normally, I’d give the edge to the more experienced veteran, but—given that both players are learning a new defensive system together at the same time—that factor appears to be moot at this juncture of the offseason.

Dec. 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Former TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr is interviewed by ESPN reporter Dana Boyle after defeating the USC Trojans in the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome last season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And, on that note, it’s been decided—Kaleb Elarms-Orr—winner, winner, chicken dinner.