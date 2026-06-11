Bills' Ray Davis Open to Playing 'Somewhere Else' After Limited 2025 Role

Ray Davis is being very transparent about his tenure with the Buffalo Bills. So transparent, he makes it seem as though he's ready for life after Buffalo if need be.

Tyler Dunne is no stranger to producing headline-grabbing Bills stories. From his piece on Sean McDermott's missteps as Buffalo's head man to a recent piece he did with Josh Allen, the Go Long founder has a way of getting people within the Bills organization to open up.

His latest was Davis, who was open about his frustrations with his drop in touches from his rookie year to his sophomore campaign in 2025.

”All I want to do is to compete and just showcase my true ability,” said Davis. “Whether that’s here or somewhere else in the near future.

”I’d be lying to you if I said I wasn’t frustrated.”

Ray Davis wants the ball. (He's got a point, too.) I caught up with a #Bills running back dying to show the world what he can do.



“Each and every day I just come to work and pray that I get an opportunity to showcase who I am."



Story: https://t.co/VmOGj1ipdg pic.twitter.com/kMnJ0tTAlG — Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) June 8, 2026

Understanding Davis’ gripe

It’s hard not to see where Davis is coming from. After a rookie campaign in 2024 where he totaled 631 yards from scrimmage and six total touchdowns on 130 touches, his usage dropped drastically, falling all the way to 68 touches in 2025.

But his efficiency was profound. Davis bumped his yard per carry from 3.9 to 4.7 and hauled in two receiving scores despite only recording 10 receptions.

It did not help that Davis was sitting behind a back in James Cook that not only got paid, but also the eventual rushing champion for 2025. His argument, though, should be how dynamic he is as a return man.

Making case for more Davis touches

Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis (22) runs against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

There’s no denying it will be hard to supplant an RB talent like Cook. But incorporating backs like Davis and even Ty Johnson can help extend the shelf life of the three-time Pro Bowler in the backfield. New head coach Joe Brady even alluded to taking this approach in 2026 after a career-high 342 touches for Cook last season.

And unlike other return specialists over the years, RB is Davis' true position. From Devin Hester to Joshua Cribbs, many returners excel in special teams while adjusting to a different position in the NFL. Meanwhile, Davis was a highly-regarded back who happened to find a new role in the return game. Plus, we can’t forget how well he played in a starting role for Buffalo his rookie year in a win over the Jets, as well as in the season finale in 2025 against New York, too.

Davis' return production was elite in 2025, though, as he was named an All-Pro kick returner for his 30.4 yards per return and one score on the year.

So, it’s easy to understand Davis’ frustration when he knows what he can do with the ball in his hands. But the question is, will that mean there’s more intention to get him the ball in 2026?

Jan 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis (22) carries the ball against the New York Jets during the first half at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images