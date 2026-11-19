They're not trending in the right direction as the Buffalo Bills prepare for a Week 11 home game.

The Bills appear in danger of being without three starters and one key backup when they host the Miami Dolphins for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff in November 22.

For the second day in a row, tight end Dalton Kincaid, cornerback Christian Benford and inside linebacker Dorian Williams were absent from Bills' practice.

Additionally, safety Damar Hamlin, who was seen using a scooter while wearing a boot following Wednesday's walkthrough, was not present during the media-viewing portion of Thursday's practice in Orchard Park (h/t WGR's Sal Capaccio).

Nov 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) and Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) celebrate after a defensive stop during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Kincaid and Benford are holdovers from last week's official injury report, both are dealing with new injuries in Week 11. Meanwhile, Williams and Hamlin are new additions coming out of the November 15 win over the New York Jets.

In a positive development, starting slot cornerback Dee Alford

Here's what we know about each of the four key contributors who were not spotted at Thursday's practice.

CB Christian Benford

No longer listed with the wrist injury that originated in Week 9, Benford is now hampered by a groin issue.

He left the Week 10 win over the Jets, and the Bills officially ruled him out for the remainder of the way early in the fourth quarter. While the severity of the growing injury is not publicly known, it seems over optimistic to expect Benford to heal in time for Sunday's game against Miami.

"You guys saw it with Spencer Brown last week. Christian's always gonna do everything he can to get ready to go. If he can't, I feel confident with the guys on our depth [chart] to be able to step in like they have," said Bills' head coach Joe Brady on Wednesday.

Nov 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (15) runs past Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

S Damar Hamlin

It's not known when, or how, Hamlin sustained the toe injury that landed him on the Week 11 injury report.

Hamlin, who played 17 defensive snaps against the Jets, was listed as a limited participant for Wednesday's walkthrough. While the limited status suggests the issue could've popped up during practice, it's unusual to happen in a walkthrough setting.

There is speculation that Hamlin is dealing with turf toe on his right foot, but regardless of what the official issue is, it's discouraging to see him in a walking boot.

Nov 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) runs on to the field before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TE Dalton Kincaid

Already on the injury report after his ankle got twisted up against the Minnesota Vikings on November 9, Kincaid now has a thumb injury to deal with, too.

Kincaid, who made a momentum-building 54-yard catch early in the third quarter against the Jets, played only 45 percent of offensive snaps in Week 10. He has a history of playing through injuries, but missing back-to-back practices does not bode well for his Week 11 availability.

Nov 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) fights for yards | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



ILB Dorian Williams

It's unknown exactly when Williams was injured, but he was in the game late in the third quarter. The Bills officially tabbed the starter as questionable to return early in the fourth quarter.

After exiting, however, Williams, who tallied 32 defensive snaps, remained sidelined the rest of the way. Fourth-round rookie Kaleb Elarms-Orr replaced him for the remainder of the 31-12 win.

Nov 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Dorian Williams (42) lays a hard hit on New York Jets quarterback Cade Klubnik (10) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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