Bills' Final Week 10 Injury Report: Spencer Brown Doubtful, Dalton Kincaid Cleared

The Buffalo Bills are inching closer to full strength, but not everyone is in the clear for the Week 10 road game against the New York Jets.

Of the five offensive starters listed on the official injury report, four are good to go for the 1 p.m. ET kickoff on November 15. That includes left tackle Dion Dawkins, left guard Alec Anderson, center Connor McGovern and tight end Dalton Kincaid.

Starting right tackle Spencer Brown, however, is officially doubtful for Sunday as a result of an ankle injury he suffered in the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings on November 9.

Kincaid also injured his ankle in Minnesota. The tight end began the practice week limited before progressing to full participation on Friday.

Nov 9, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) reacts after a first down during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On defense, starting cornerback Christian Benford is questionable to play after jamming his wrist against the Vikings. Meanwhile, special teams ace Sam Franklin popped up on Thursday's practice report with a shoulder injury. He's also questionable to play after being limited two days in a row.

Another factor potentially affecting player availability is the short week. Buffalo had one fewer day than normal to prepare for the Jets.

"Making sure that we're doing everything we can to get our bodies right," said quarterback Josh Allen on Wednesday. "Guys getting in the training room, hot tub, cold tub, sauna, working out, making sure get the body moving, blood flowing. It's a contact sport. You're gonna feel the bumps and bruises throughout the season."

Linebacker Terrel Bernard and defensive lineman Ed Oliver ended the practice week by enjoying veteran rest days.

What we know about Spencer Brown

The right tackle, who missed the November 1 game against the Baltimore Ravens due to a back flare-up, returned for Monday Night Football. He did not leave the game after rolling his ankle early, and he sounded like someone expecting to be available moving forward while addressing reporters in the locker room.

"I'm just playing football right now. It's a tough sport. That's why I play it. That's why I love to play it. I look forward to next week and getting back out there again," said Brown.

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) looks on during the second quarter against the New England Patriots | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After earning a limited participation tag for Wednesday's walkthrough, Brown was absent on Thursday and Friday.

"As always, I still feel the same way with a guy like Spencer. We'll see what it looks like tomorrow, so that's why we're definitely not ruling him out," said head coach Joe Brady.

Should Brown miss his second start this season, swing tackle Tylan Grable will slide into the lineup.

What we know about Christian Benford

Injuring his wrist while tackling Vikings' wide receiver Justin Jefferson out of bounds late in the second quarter, Benford went to the locker room for x-rays.

Cleared to return, the Bills' CB1 was on the field for the first snap of the second half. Buffalo, however, pulled him from live action shortly thereafter in what is believed to have been strictly precautionary.

After practicing in a limited capacity on Wednesday and Thursday, Benford ended the week by progressing to full participation. Although he's listed as questionable on the final injury report, the cornerback seems better than a 50-50 proposition to suit up against the Jets in East Rutherford.

Sep 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) makes a catch to score a touchdown against Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) during the second half | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bills' Injury Report (Week 10)

FRIDAY

LG Alec Anderson (ankle) — FP

(Game: - )



CB Christian Benford (wrist) — FP

(Game: Questionable)



ILB Terrel Bernard (vet rest) — DNP

(Game: - )



T Spencer Brown (ankle) — DNP

(Game: Doubtful)



LT Dion Dawkins (rib) — FP

(Game: - )



DB Sam Franklin (shoulder) — LP

(Game: Questionable)



DL Greg Gaines (calf) — FP

(Game: - )



DB Jordan Hancock (hamstring) — FP (on IR)

(Game: Questionable)



TE Dalton Kincaid (ankle) — FP

(Game: - )



C Connor McGovern (neck) — FP

(Game: - )



DL Ed Oliver (vet rest) — DNP

(Game: - )



G Ar'maj Reed-Adams (elbow/back) — FP

(Game: - )



DL TJ Sanders (shoulder) — FP

(Game: - )



WR Tyrell Shavers (knee) — FP (on PUP)

(Game: Questionable)

THURSDAY

LG Alec Anderson (ankle) — LP



CB Christian Benford (wrist) — LP



T Spencer Brown (ankle) — DNP



LT Dion Dawkins (rib) — LP



DB Sam Franklin (shoulder) — LP



DL Greg Gaines (calf) — FP



DB Jordan Hancock (hamstring) — FP (on IR)



TE Dalton Kincaid (ankle) — LP



C Connor McGovern (neck) — LP



G Ar'maj Reed-Adams (elbow/back) — FP



DL TJ Sanders (shoulder) — FP



WR Tyrell Shavers (knee) — FP (on PUP)

WEDNESDAY

LG Alec Anderson (ankle) — LP



CB Christian Benford (wrist) — LP



T Spencer Brown (ankle) — LP



LT Dion Dawkins (rib) — LP



DL Greg Gaines (calf) — FP



DB Jordan Hancock (hamstring) — FP (on IR)



TE Dalton Kincaid (ankle) — LP



C Connor McGovern (neck) — LP



G Ar'maj Reed-Adams (elbow/back) — FP



DL TJ Sanders (shoulder) — FP



WR Tyrell Shavers (knee) — FP (on PUP)

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