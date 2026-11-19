The Buffalo Bills made 11 new additions to their first Week 11 injury report.

Five of those injured players, all starters, sat out when the Bills held a walkthrough practice on Wednesday in Orchard Park with attention turning to a 1 p.m. ET kickoff at home on November 22 against the Miami Dolphins.

While starting right guard O'Cyrus Torrence was absent for personal reasons, the four other non-participants were sidelined due to injuries sustained in the November 15 road win over the New York Jets.

After leaving the Week 10 win, and not returning, boundary cornerback Christian Benford, slot cornerback Dee Alford and inside linebacker Dorian Williams all appeared on the injury report as non-participants.

"There's always concern whenever guys are nicked up or aren't able to finish a game," said Bills' head coach Joe Brady on Wednesday in Orchard Park.

In somewhat of a surprise, starting tight end Dalton Kincaid, who was already nursing an ankle issue, appeared with a second injury to his thumb, and he did not practice as a result. The severity of the hand problem is not known, but Kincaid has played through more serious injuries in the past.

Running back Ray Davis was limited in practice by a hamstring. Wide receiver Keon Coleman (ankle) and third-down running back Ty Johnson (knee) also appeared on Wednesday's practice report with new injuries, but both earned full participant status.

Three injured safeties

Starting safeties Cole Bishop and Amani Hooker along with Damar Hamlin entered the practice week as limited participants.

Bishop and Hooker both briefly received medial attention during Sunday's game, but it did not prevent them from quickly returning to game action.

Dealing with a shoulder issue, Bishop sat out only three snaps in Week 10. Hooker, who nicked up his knee, was the only Bills' player to see the field for all 71 defensive reps.

Nov 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) pursues New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hamlin, who logged 17 snaps on defense, was seen using a scooter with his foot in a boot following Wednesday's practice. Sometimes, an unexpected limited designation comes as a result of an in-practice injury, but it's a bit puzzling being that Buffalo held only a walkthrough to start the week.

Concern for Christian Benford, Dee Alford availability vs. Dolphins

The Bills ruled out Benford early in the fourth quarter due to a groin injury.

Although there's a possibility Benford can play Sunday depending upon the severity, groin issues usually take more than one week to heal. While the Bills will presumably hold their top cornerback out of practice this week, there's still a chance he will be active on game day, much like right tackle Spencer Brown in Week 10.

"You guys saw it with Spencer Brown last week. Christian's always gonna do everything he can to get ready to go. If he can't, I feel confident with the guys on our depth [chart] to be able to step in like they have," said Brady.

Nov 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) and Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) celebrate after a defensive stop during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Benford is unable to go this week, Buffalo could elect to elevate veteran Tre'Davious White off its practice squad.

As for Alford, he is in the league-mandated concussion protocol after twice being evaluated for a head injury during the 31-12 win over the Jets. He must now pass through the five-stage process before being permitted to return to action.

Nov 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Dee Alford (23) gets injured during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bills' Injury Report (Week 11)

WEDNESDAY

CB Dee Alford (concussion) — DNP



CB Christian Benford (groin) — DNP



S Cole Bishop (shoulder) — LP



WR Keon Coleman (ankle) — FP



RB Ray Davis (hamstring) — LP



S Damar Hamlin (toe) — LP



S Amani Hooker (knee) — LP



TE Dalton Kincaid (thumb/ankle) — DNP



RB Ty Johnson (knee) — LP



C Connor McGovern (neck) — FP



DL TJ Sanders (shoulder) — FP



WR Tyrell Shavers (knee) — FP



G O'Cyrus Torrence (personal) — DNP



ILB Dorian Williams (calf) — DNP

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