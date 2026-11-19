It's early in the practice week, but there's definitely some injury concern percolating for the Buffalo Bills.

Cornerback Christian Benford, slot cornerback Dee Alford and inside linebacker Dorian Williams, all defensive starters who were forced out early in Week 10, were non-participants as the Bills held their first practice to prepare for the November 22 home game against the Miami Dolphins.

"There's always concern whenever guys are nicked up or aren't able to finish a game," said Bills' head coach Joe Brady prior to Wednesday's walkthrough in Orchard Park.

Additionally, safeties Amani Hooker and Cole Bishop earned limited designations.

Both players briefly received medical attention during the November 15 road win over the New York Jets, but remained active. In fact, Hooker played all 71 defensive snaps in his Bills' debut.

Nov 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Amani Hooker (22) lines up before a play during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adding more uncertainty to the safeties room, Damar Hamlin was seen using a scooter with his foot in a walking boot following practice. He was officially limited, suggesting the injury could've emerged during practice although it's highly unusual to happen in a walkthrough setting.

In another potentially troubling development, starting tight end Dalton Kincaid, who remains on the official injury report, is dealing with a thumb issue in addition his ankle. He was a non-participant on Wednesday.

What we know about Christian Benford

Showing no effects from a Week 9 wrist injury, Benford encountered a new issue against the Jets. The starting cornerback tweaked his groin during the second half.

The Bills ruled out Benford in the fourth quarter as he missed 18 defensive snaps. Although it's not encouraging, his absence from practice doesn't necessarily have any bearing on his potential availability come Sunday.

"You guys saw it with Spencer Brown last week. Christian's always gonna do everything he can to get ready to go. If he can't, I feel confident with the guys on our depth [chart] to be able to step in like they have," said Brady.

Nov 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (15) runs past Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) during the second half | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What we know about Dee Alford

Twice removed from the November 15 game for potential head injury evaluations, Alford is in the NFL's concussion protocol.

He initially left late in the first half. After being cleared by the independent neurologist on duty, Alford returned for the Jets' first possession following halftime.

Guarding Jets' wide receiver Garrett Wilson on a first-down pass to the end zone, Alford hit the turf and was slow to get up. Shortly thereafter, the Bills announced he was out for the remainder out the day.

Nov 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Dee Alford (23) walks off of the field during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What we know about Dorian Williams

Limited to fewer than 50 percent of defensive reps, Williams apparently strained his calf at some point late in the third quarter.

The Bills ruled their 2023 third-round pick as questionable to return early in the fourth quarter. Instead of redeploying Williams, Buffalo rolled with fourth-round rookie Kaleb Elarms-Orr the rest of the way.

Nov 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Dorian Williams (42) lays a hard hit on New York Jets quarterback Cade Klubnik (10) during the second half | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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