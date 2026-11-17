Early in the week, right tackle Spencer Brown's availability was questionable at best, and safety Amani Hooker wasn't even on the Buffalo Bills' roster yet.

Fast-forward to November 15 against the New York Jets, and the two players were foundational pieces in a 31-12 road victory.

The Week 10 snap counts, which are analyzed below, show just how much Brown and Hooker contributed on Sunday in The Meadowlands.

Nov 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Isaiah Williams (18) gets taken down by Buffalo Bills cornerback Dee Alford (23) and Buffalo Bills safety Amani Hooker (22) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bills' offense was on the field for 57 total snaps against the Jets. On defense, Buffalo saw 71 reps.

Offensively, the Bills officially ran 54 plays in Week 10. That's after 79 plays in Week 9 and 76 reps in Week 8.

Bills' Official Week 10 Snap Counts at Jets 📋



[@NFL345] pic.twitter.com/gjUUk4c9qi — Buffalo Bills on SI (@Bills_SI) November 17, 2026

Spencer Brown's gutsy effort

Brown totaled 54 snaps with a bad ankle, missing only the final three kneel-downs against the Jets. It was a remarkable effort considering the circumstances.

Tweaking his ankle on a first-quarter run play on Monday night in Minnesota, Brown did not practice at all during the subsequent short week. As a result, he earned doubtful designation on the official injury report.

He apparently responded well to the rest, however, making himself available to face the Jets and highly-touted rookie edge rusher David Bailey. Brown did not allow a pressure in 13 reps against Bailey according to Next Gen Stats.

"We were hopeful of it. Maybe that's the competitor in him. And then we put him through a workout this morning, and he felt like he was going to be okay," said Brady following the win.

Bills right tackle Spencer Brown allowed zero pressures across 13 one-on-one matchups against David Bailey.



Bailey finished without a pressure for the first time in his NFL career after generating 6 pressures and 2 strip-sacks last week.@BUFvsNYJ | #BillsMafia — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 15, 2026

Furthermore, left tackle Dion Dawkins and left guard Alec Anderson, who returned after missing the Week 9 game due to minor injuries, deserve plaudits for being the only two players to take ever offensive rep on Sunday against the Jets.

Amani Hooker's amazing debut

Talk about a quick study!

Hooker had three practices, one of which was a walkthrough, to get up to speed on the Bills' defensive scheme. Despite little time on task, the new arrival was the only Bills' defensive player on the field for 100 percent of snaps.

Leading the way, Hooker recorded 71 reps. Fellow safety Cole Bishop was next with 68 snaps followed by second-round rookie cornerback Davison Igbinosun (66).

"Extremely impressed," said defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. "I have not seen that situation, where a guy comes in at this point of the season and goes out and plays every snap and functions. He does a great job. He sees space really well. He understands what's going on around him."

Nov 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets tight end Mason Taylor (85) catches the ball over Buffalo Bills safety Amani Hooker (22) during the second half | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TJ Parker moving on up

In terms of the Bills' edge rusher rotation, second-round rookie TJ Parker (39) was right there next to veterans Greg Rousseau (42) and Bradley Chubb (42).

Parker, who averaged 20.6 defensive snaps per game over his first eight appearances, recorded his largest share of the season at 55 percent. He also made 2.0 sacks on the way to being named a Week 10 STOCK RISER.

Nov 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker TJ Parker (99) takes down New York Jets quarterback Cade Klubnik (10) during the second half | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tommy Doman extra work again

Seventh-round rookie punter Tommy Doman saw a few additional snaps for the second week in a row thanks to serving double duty. He handled kickoffs for the second straight game.

Doman, who is also the team's holder, totaled 14 snaps against the Jets. Six of those reps were for kickoffs.

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills punter Tommy Doman Jr. (39) punts the ball in the third quarter against the New England Patriots at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RB snap share

As usual, James Cook (35) led the Bills' running backs in snaps by a wide margin, but Ray Davis (12) and Ty Johnson (10) both reached double digits in Week 10.

Davis was in the formation for 21 percent of snaps. It was his largest share of the season. Furthermore, his 12 reps were 33 percent higher than the 8.9 reps per game he averaged over the season's first half.

Nov 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) hands off to running back Ray Davis (7) during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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