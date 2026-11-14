Bills Preparing to Be Without At Least One OL Starter for Third Week In Row

Continuity and consistent availability have been staples of the Buffalo Bills' offensive line over the past three seasons.

Lately, however, that hasn't been the case.

The Bills' starting five has not been together in game action since prior to the Week 7 bye.

Buffalo was without right tackle Spencer Brown against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8. Brown returned in Week 9 against the Minnesota Vikings, but left tackle Dion Dawkins and left guard Alec Anderson were scratched due to injuries.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) reacts after a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, it appears Brown may be headed for the inactives list once again when the Bills (7-1) visit the New York Jets (2-7) for a Week 10 divisional tilt on November 15. After seemingly having fully recovered from the back flare-up that kept him out on November 1, Brown is currently dealing with an ankle injury, and he's officially doubtful to play Sunday as a result.

The good news is both Dawkins and Anderson are on track to reclaim their posts against the Jets following a one-game absence.

Both players were banged up during the Week 8 win over the Ravens, but fought through to the finish. Dawkins and Anderson had difficulty getting onto the practice field in Week 9 before missing the game. This week, however, the left side of the line progressed to full participation by Friday.

Connor McGovern injury scare

Starting center Connor McGovern was an unexpected addition to the Week 10 injury report with a neck issue.

McGovern played all but the final three kneel-downs against the Vikings on Monday Night Football, and there was no obvious indication of any injury.

After back-to-back days of limited practice participation, the 29-year-old McGovern was upgraded to full participation on Friday, and he does not carry an injury designation heading toward kickoff.

McGovern has yet to miss a start during his Bills' tenure other than being held out twice in Week 18 as a veteran courtesy.

Nov 1, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) takes a snap from center Connor McGovern (66) who blocks Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (92) in the third quarter at New Highmark Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What we know about Spencer Brown

Brown apparently twisted up his ankle blocking on a run play during the Bills' second possession against the Vikings. He did not miss a snap until the final kneel-downs although there were a couple of instances where the booker appeared to be wincing in pain.

Following the victory, Brown sounded like he had every intention of being available in Week 10, but it appears a setback may have occurred.

"I'm just playing football right now. It's a tough sport. That's why I play it. That's why I love to play it. I look forward to next week and getting back out there again," said Brown on Monday night.

After practicing in a limited capacity on Wednesday, Brown missed back-to-back sessions to end the week.

"As always, I still feel the same way with a guy like Spencer. We'll see what it looks like tomorrow, so that's why we're definitely not ruling him out," said Bills' rookie head coach Joe Brady.

While there is a glimmer of hope for Brown on Sunday, it's looking more and more like backup Tylan Grable will get his third straight start.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Tylan Grable (68) in his stance during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bills' projected OL starters (Week 10)

LT Dion Dawkins



LG Alec Anderson



C Connor McGovern



RG O'Cyrus Torrence



RT Tylan Grable

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