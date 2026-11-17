Bills' Week 11 Injury Outlook: Updates on Christian Benford, Dee Alford, Five Others
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The Buffalo Bills' defensive backfield suffered its share of bumps and bruises during the November 15 road win over the New York Jets.
Both starting outside cornerback Christian Benford and slot cornerback Dee Alford did not finish the game due to in-game injuries. Starting inside linebacker Dorian Williams saw his day end early in the fourth quarter.
Starting safeties Cole Bishop and Amani Hooker, along with cornerback Maxwell Hairston, all briefly received medical attention during the Week 10 matinee, but all returned to action before the day was done. The same can be said for wide receiver Keon Coleman.
In a positive development, starting right tackle Spencer Brown was active despite being doubtful due to an ankle injury. Brown played the entire game up until the final three kneel-downs, and he appears ready to keep rolling.
The Bills have a normal Sunday-to-Sunday game week ahead with the Miami Dolphins set to visit on November 22. Only four days after that, however, they'll host the Kansas City Chiefs for a Thanksgiving night matchup.
"We're at the point in the season where the reality [is] Wednesday is going to be just a walkthrough. There's accumulation of reps and practices," said head coach Joe Brady on Monday afternoon.
Here are the injured players who warrant monitoring as the practice week progresses.
CB Dee Alford
Alford initially left for a few plays late in the second quarter. He was evaluated for a head injury and cleared to return.
Back on the field for the Jets' opening drive of the second half, Alford went down to the ground hard in the end zone while covering wide receiver Garrett Wilson on a 1st-and-goal play. He left for another concussion check, and the Bills subsequently ruled him out for the remainder of the game.
CB Christian Benford
Benford was questionable entering the game with a wrist injury from the November 9 primetime win, but he appeared unaffected in the early going.
Injuring his groin during the second half, Benford was ruled out and missed 18 of 71 reps. It doesn't sound as if he'll be ready to practice by Wednesday, but that doesn't mean he won't play Sunday.
"I've said all along, there's guys that might not practice, but have played a lot of football for us, and, if they have the opportunity to go play in the game, we're going to play them. Christian's really no different, and we'll kind of just progress it day by day," said Brady.
S Cole Bishop
Late in the fourth quarter, Bishop appeared to get banged up while diving toward Jets' running back Braelon Allen on a screen play. He was shown be examined on the sideline, missing only three total snaps.
"A little sore, shoulder hurts a little bit, but we'll see how we're feeling tomorrow. [I'm] sure, we'll be alright, though," said Bishop postgame (h/t WGR's Sal Capaccio for the audio).
WR Keon Coleman
Early in the fourth quarter, Coleman absorbed a helmet-to-helmet hit from Jets' safety Minkah Fitzpatrick while making a catch along the Bills' sideline. After being evaluated for a head injury, the independent party cleared Coleman to return. He was back in action with 9:59 remaining in the game.
CB Maxwell Hairston
Injured on a first down with under 3:00 remaining in the game, Hairston exited briefly with what's presumed to be an ankle issue. He returned after an injury timeout.
S Amani Hooker
Hooker was spotted entering the medical tent, but it didn't cause him to miss a single rep. He was the Bills' lone defender to play 100 percent of snaps.
LB Dorian Williams
Williams was ruled questionable to return due to a calf problem early in fourth quarter, but fourth-round rookie Kaleb Elarms-Orr took over for him the rest of the way. His last play came with 2:07 remaining in the third quarter.
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Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.