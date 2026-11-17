The Buffalo Bills' defensive backfield suffered its share of bumps and bruises during the November 15 road win over the New York Jets.

Both starting outside cornerback Christian Benford and slot cornerback Dee Alford did not finish the game due to in-game injuries. Starting inside linebacker Dorian Williams saw his day end early in the fourth quarter.

Starting safeties Cole Bishop and Amani Hooker, along with cornerback Maxwell Hairston, all briefly received medical attention during the Week 10 matinee, but all returned to action before the day was done. The same can be said for wide receiver Keon Coleman.

In a positive development, starting right tackle Spencer Brown was active despite being doubtful due to an ankle injury. Brown played the entire game up until the final three kneel-downs, and he appears ready to keep rolling.

Sep 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) warms up before a game against the Detroit Lions at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bills have a normal Sunday-to-Sunday game week ahead with the Miami Dolphins set to visit on November 22. Only four days after that, however, they'll host the Kansas City Chiefs for a Thanksgiving night matchup.

"We're at the point in the season where the reality [is] Wednesday is going to be just a walkthrough. There's accumulation of reps and practices," said head coach Joe Brady on Monday afternoon.

Here are the injured players who warrant monitoring as the practice week progresses.

CB Dee Alford

Alford initially left for a few plays late in the second quarter. He was evaluated for a head injury and cleared to return.

Back on the field for the Jets' opening drive of the second half, Alford went down to the ground hard in the end zone while covering wide receiver Garrett Wilson on a 1st-and-goal play. He left for another concussion check, and the Bills subsequently ruled him out for the remainder of the game.

Nov 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Dee Alford (23) defends a pass intended for New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CB Christian Benford

Benford was questionable entering the game with a wrist injury from the November 9 primetime win, but he appeared unaffected in the early going.

Injuring his groin during the second half, Benford was ruled out and missed 18 of 71 reps. It doesn't sound as if he'll be ready to practice by Wednesday, but that doesn't mean he won't play Sunday.

"I've said all along, there's guys that might not practice, but have played a lot of football for us, and, if they have the opportunity to go play in the game, we're going to play them. Christian's really no different, and we'll kind of just progress it day by day," said Brady.

Nov 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (15) runs past Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

S Cole Bishop

Late in the fourth quarter, Bishop appeared to get banged up while diving toward Jets' running back Braelon Allen on a screen play. He was shown be examined on the sideline, missing only three total snaps.

"A little sore, shoulder hurts a little bit, but we'll see how we're feeling tomorrow. [I'm] sure, we'll be alright, though," said Bishop postgame (h/t WGR's Sal Capaccio for the audio).

Nov 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs past Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) and Buffalo Bills linebacker Bradley Chubb (9) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Keon Coleman

Early in the fourth quarter, Coleman absorbed a helmet-to-helmet hit from Jets' safety Minkah Fitzpatrick while making a catch along the Bills' sideline. After being evaluated for a head injury, the independent party cleared Coleman to return. He was back in action with 9:59 remaining in the game.

Nov 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) catches the ball over New York Jets cornerback Brandon Stephens (21) during the second at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CB Maxwell Hairston

Injured on a first down with under 3:00 remaining in the game, Hairston exited briefly with what's presumed to be an ankle issue. He returned after an injury timeout.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston warms up before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

S Amani Hooker

Hooker was spotted entering the medical tent, but it didn't cause him to miss a single rep. He was the Bills' lone defender to play 100 percent of snaps.

Nov 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Amani Hooker (22) lines up before a play during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LB Dorian Williams

Williams was ruled questionable to return due to a calf problem early in fourth quarter, but fourth-round rookie Kaleb Elarms-Orr took over for him the rest of the way. His last play came with 2:07 remaining in the third quarter.

Nov 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Dorian Williams (42) lays a hard hit on New York Jets quarterback Cade Klubnik (10) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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