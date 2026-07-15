Bills’ James Cook Shares New Stadium Hot Take

The NFL world doesn’t seem to know what to make of Buffalo Bills’ running back James Cook.

Fans love him—especially those within Bills Mafia—but according to a recent ESPN survey, which polled various NFL executives and scouts leading up to the start of training camps league wide in the coming weeks, the head minds within professional football apparently aren’t as fond of the Miami, Florida, native as fans are in spite of Cook leading the entire league in rushing yardage last season.

Earning an NFL rushing title isn’t something to take lightly, either.

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) looks to the sidelines during a TV timeout at the end of the third quarter during last season's AFC divisional round matchup between the Bills and the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, on January 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

His brother, Dalvin, despite being an elite running back in his own right from 2017 to 2024, especially with the Minnesota Vikings, never accomplished that incredible feat.

"It means a lot. (It’s) just something nobody in my family has done, (and) just nothing somebody has done here (with the Bills) in a long time,” Bills’ veteran running back James Cook III said late last season after being crowned the top rusher in the league following his 1,621-yard, 12-touchdown campaign.

"As a running back, that's everybody's goal: just to win the rushing title."

Recent ranking for Bills’ RB seems strange given his 2025 output

So, with that said, seeing the Bills’ former 2022 second-round pick recently being pegged as the No. 7 ranked runner in the league by executives is a bit strange, to say the least.

And, given the fact that Cook, who was thought more of as a receiving ‘back when coming out of the University of Georgia four years ago, appears to be on the ascension rather than on the decline, makes the ranking all the more puzzling.

But, regardless, the downright blatant disrespect doesn’t seem to be bothering the 2025 rushing champion much as training camp quickly approaches.

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown on a short catch-and-run during second-half action between the Bills and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Highmark Stadium on November 16, 2025, in Orchard Park, New York. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“They still call me (“Himbo”),” Cook recently added with a cheeky smile when answering a question that was in reference to his playful nickname while appearing on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football on July 14.

“I mean, I won a rushing title, but this year’s another season, another year. So, that don’t matter no more . . . I hear it all the time, ‘You won a league rushing title. You won it. You won it.’

“But, I tell everybody it’s over now. So, it’s just (time to) flip the page, and let’s try to go do it again . . . just do it again. It’s just a mindset.”

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) breaks free of the pack on the first play of the first quarter in an NFL game between the Bills and the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on January 4, 2026. It was the last game played inside the stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Surprisingly, there’s still room for growth in Cook’s game

With that said, there are reasons that could be brought up in an argument to justify Cook’s recent ranking out of the top-five in ESPN’s survey.

Mainly, his fumbling issues, as well as his lack of involvement in the receiving game, which—as previously mentioned—was supposed to be the major strength of his game heading into the pros.

In addition to his incredible accomplishment last year, Cook also led the league in total fumbles last season, and the passing-game role which he was thought to be destined for has mostly been claimed by fellow veteran running back Ty Johnson, but there’s still hope that Cook can blossom more in that capacity in Buffalo moving forward.

The reason?

Look no further than new offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr.'s involvement with running backs in the passing game during his time down in New Orleans with the Saints from 2006 to 2023.

Dec. 21, 2015; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (right) and offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael (center) during the fourth quarter of an NFL game between the Saints and the Detroit Lions at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bills ON SI recently covered the topic extensively. Let’s just say, the potential is enticing.

So, keeping that in mind, the soon-to-be 27-year-old running back could see an even greater workload—albeit a little bit differently—this upcoming season.

And, if that’s the case, then the league better watch out, particularly if he also keeps up his current pace in the ground game.

Yeah—Cook is the complete package—and he’s out for more blood in Buffalo in 2026.

Oct. 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) runs for a touchdown during the third quarter of an NFL game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Getting to do so in a new stadium certainly doesn’t temper his excitement, either.

“I mean, as a running back, we’re always looking to fall forward, you know? And, make contact falling forward . . . that’s just my motto,” Cook continued in his interview with Good Morning Football on Tuesday.

“For me, it’s just simple: in a new stadium, you get to break new records.”

Cook’s confidence isn’t lacking, which could be key to getting over playoff hump

That’s certainly quite the display of confidence from the youngest of the Cook brothers.

However, will it happen? Can he really repeat as the league’s rushing-title holder next year?

Well, that story won’t be told until January comes around.

Bills fans in the players’ tunnel at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, cheer as Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) comes out of the locker room to take the field prior to an NFL game between the Bills and the Jets on January 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But, if his current mindset is any indication of the type of season that is about to unfold from Cook in Western New York this fall and winter, then fans are in for a real treat.

The shifty running back, who said he looked up to LaDainian Tomlinson while growing up in South Florida, is ready to put on a show with his teammates in just a couple of months . . . especially with his former MVP quarterback Josh Allen.

“For me, just being next to him, it’s just—when it’s time to go, it’s time to go—with him. So, you’ve got to just be on point. I mean, he’s a (former) MVP. So, who wouldn’t put him No. 1?” Cook said in reference to Allen being named the top quarterback in the league in a similar ESPN poll.

“It’s on us. . . . We control our own destiny, I feel like. I mean, we always get there—close—every year, and just never get over the hump. So, I just feel like just getting over that hump and, you know, just doing something special in Buffalo by winning the Super Bowl is gonna’ be big for us.”

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) hands the ball off to running back James Cook III (4) during second-half action at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, on January 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wow.

Training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York, certainly can’t come soon enough.

Luckily, the first practice is just under two weeks away on July 29.

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