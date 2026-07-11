Bills' Reigning NFL Rushing Champion James Cook Slighted By Executives

This week, ESPN released its seventh annual league-wide positional rankings for the NFL as training camps are set to begin in just a few short weeks at the end of July, and the annual report—which surveys executives, coaches, and scouts—had quite the surprising ruling on Buffalo Bills running back James Cook, who the team selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of the University of Georgia.

In the survey, which was posted by ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler yesterday morning, the one-time Georgia Bulldog, who is the younger brother of former fellow NFL running back Dalvin Cook, was ranked seventh in the league by those who were polled.

"He has a three-down skill set, pass-game value, inside run ability and a speed threat on the outside," an AFC executive said, according to the ESPN article put out by Fowler.

"(He) has become a complete player."

Fair assessment?

Well, that probably depends on who’s being asked.

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) carries the ball after getting past Cincinnati Bengals safety Geno Stone (22) during first-half action at the old Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Dec. 7, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2025 was historic year for Buffalo’s young running back

Despite leading the league in rushing touchdowns with an impressive tally of 16 trips across the goal line on the ground in 2024, many in fanbases across the league were still a bit shocked to see Cook collect 1,621 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns on the ground en route to earning the NFL’s rushing title just one season ago, but the “bell cow” ‘back has been steadily on the rise ever since entering the league four Aprils ago.

He’s the unquestioned leader in Buffalo’s backfield, despite there being a plethora of other options at new head coach Joe Brady’s disposal.

And, even in spite of having some ball-security issues over the years, Cook has earned every ounce of the weight he carries around the locker room in Western New York, especially after his historic performance in 2025.

"The look in his eye each week, (and) the intensity that he shows up with: it's really been influential on our whole football team," former longtime Bills head coach Sean McDermott said last season.

Fans in the players’ tunnel cheer as Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) comes out of the locker room to take the field against the New York Jets for a home game last season at the old Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Jan. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"That's kind of a little bit unique for a running back position player to have that type of impact on the whole team . . . (but) very few people work harder than (James Cook)."

Last year’s feat—which hadn’t been accomplished by a Bills player since O.J. Simpson’s last rushing title in 1976—put Cook amongst the elite of the elite in terms of NFL recognition, and the running back has no plans of slowing down, both literally and figuratively, as he enters Year 5 . . . which, of course, is just one year removed from when the Miami, Florida, native signed a life-changing, four-year contract extension with Buffalo that gave him $48 million with $30 million in guaranteed money upon putting pen to paper last August.

It was, as they say, a record year in more ways than one for the 26-year-old runner, whose next birthday is on September 25.

Cook seemingly striving for more in 2026 after tasting so much success last season

But, Cook is champing at the bit for more.

Bills Mafia is about to find out what he’s cooking on the metaphorical, fanatical family barbeque this season when training camp begins on July 29 at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York.

“The ultimate goal is to win a championship, and that didn’t happen. So, you know, you’ve just got to go back to the drawing board and get better.

“And, (then) see what the future holds for this year,” Cook said in an interview following Buffalo’s mandatory veteran minicamp practice back on June 10.

“Keep getting better, bigger, stronger, faster, and ready for the season.”

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) breaks loose from an attempted tackle by Dallas Cowboys safety Markquese Bell (14) during an NFL game between the Bills and Cowboys at the old Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on December 17, 2023. Cook rushed for 179 yards in a 31-10 victory for Buffalo. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Can he earn back-to-back rushing titles and prove these executives wrong? Well, that’s yet to be determined.

However, don’t be shocked if he does. Brady loves to run it: everybody knows that.

And, astonishingly enough, his impressive 5.2 yard-per-carry (YPC) average last season was merely the second highest of his career as he had an average of 5.7 yards per carry as a rookie.

Yeah . . . it could happen, folks, particularly after being slighted like this in ESPN’s rankings. You know, if Cook actually pays attention to any sort of bulletin board material while preparing to head to Buffalo this upcoming season.

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) finds room to run against the Pittsburgh Steelers during a game at the old Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Who knows?

But, fans, coaches, teammates, and media members alike will see in short order just how motivated he is to repeat.

Here is the top-10 list of running backs in the league per ESPN’s recent survey, along with their respective stats for 2025.

2026 NFL Running Back Rankings According to ESPN’s Executive Survey

1. Bijan Robinson, Falcons (Rushing: 287-1,478-7 TDs, Receiving: 79-820-4 TDs)

2. Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions (Rushing: 243-1,223-13 TDs, Receiving: 77-616-5 TDs)

3. Saquon Barkley, Eagles (Rushing: 280-1,140-7 TDs, Receiving: 37-273-2 TDs)

4. Christian McCaffrey, 49ers (Rushing: 311-1,202-10 TDs, Receiving: 102-924-7 TDs)

5. Jonathan Taylor, Colts (Rushing: 323-1,585-18 TDs, Receiving: 46-378-2 TDs)

6. Derrick Henry, Ravens (Rushing: 307-1,595-16 TDs, Receiving: 15-150-0 TDs)

7. James Cook III, Bills (Rushing: 309-1,621-12 TDs, Receiving: 33-291-2 TDs)

8. De’Von Achane, Dolphins (Rushing: 238-1,350-8 TDs, Receiving: 67-488-4 TDs)

9. Kenneth Walker III, Chiefs (Rushing: 221-1,027-5 TDs, Receiving: 31-282-0 TDs)

10. Breece Hall, Jets (Rushing: 243-1,065-4 TDs, Receiving: 36-350-1 TDs)

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