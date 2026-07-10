Bills Earn Top-Four Spot in NFL Power Rankings Despite One Major Concern

Once again, the Buffalo Bills are entering the season as one of the top contenders in the NFL. They've made the playoffs seven consecutive seasons, but have yet to get into the Super Bowl during that span. That's why they fired head coach Sean McDermott, despite all of his success, and are now turning the keys over to former offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

Despite being a first year coach, Brady has as much pressure on him to win as any other coach in the entire league. The good news for him, is that he's also working with one of the most talented rosters in the NFL. That includes 2024 NFL MVP Josh Allen, 2025 NFL rushing leader James Cook, and a couple of big-name additions from this offseason such as wide receiver DJ Moore and outside linebacker Bradley Chubb.

That roster is why Bleacher Report has Buffalo as the fourth-highest team in their recent NFL power rankings. The Bills are the second highest team in the AFC, behind only the Denver Broncos, who happened to knock them out of the playoffs this past season.

Buffalo has one concern that could hold them back

Buffalo Bills linebacker Greg Rousseau trains during Buffalo Bills Minicamp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Brady is an offensive-minded head coach, and the majority of the attention around Buffalo this offseason has been on trying to improve the receiving corps, Kristopher Knox writes that the defense is actually the biggest concern.

"Heading into training camp, plenty of eyes will be on coordinator-turned-head-coach Joe Brady, new receiver D.J. Moore, and how they can help Josh Allen finally push the Buffalo Bills into Super Bowl contention. However, the building of Buffalo's defense might actually be the more important storyline of training camp," Knox wrote.

"With a new defensive coordinator in Jim Leonhard and new players like Bradley Chubb, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, T.J. Parker, and Davison Igbinosun, Buffalo has a chance to significantly improve a unit that ranked 12th in points allowed last season."

Most importantly, Knox says that Buffalo will be viewed as legitimate contenders, which is why he has them ranked so high. He adds that their defense needs to prove they can hold their own against top teams for them to make good on that promise.

Jim Leonhard will feel the pressure to improve the Buffalo defense

Former Buffalo Bills defensive back Jim Leonhard during a game against the Carolina Panthers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throughout his tenure as their head coach, Sean McDermott was the one who ran Buffalo's defense. With him out, Buffalo will be turning to first-year defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, who was previously the assistant head coach and pass game coordinator for the Broncos.

Leonhard has plenty of talent on defense, including players such as Greg Rousseau, Deone Walker, and Christian Benford. That said, he's also made changes by bringing in players such as Bradley Chubb, Geno Stone, and CJ Gardner-Johnson.

In addition to all of the new players, Leonhard is introducing an entirely new scheme. This much change would be tough for any team, but Leonhard will be feeling the pressure to make it work quickly, since the Bills will not be given any grace period considering their contender status.