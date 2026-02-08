Bills' Linebacker Incorporating Local Delicacy into Offseason Diet

Having completed Year 2 playing for his hometown NFL team, Buffalo Bills' linebacker Joe Andreessen has an eventful offseason ahead.

Andreessen, who is affectionately known as "Buffalo Joe," recently bought a house not far from where he grew up. In addition to new homeowner tasks, the native Western New Yorker has a couple of trips planned along with plenty of workouts.

Thanks to a recent development in Andreessen will be able to take the taste of Buffalo with him during his offseason travels.

Like any true Western New Yorker, Andreessen loves good chicken wings, which aren't always easy to find in other parts of the country. Much to the linebacker's delight, however, Perdue has released Air Fryer Ready Wings that pass the test. As a result, Andreessen has thrown his full endorsement behind the product.

"I'm from Buffalo, obviously, born and raised, and I play here at the Buffalo Bills, so it's just kind of a perfect storm. They are releasing air fryer chicken wings, no antibiotics, super easy to cook."

Buffalo Bills linebacker Joe Andreessen gives Harold Fuller of Rochester an autograph as Andreessen heads to the locker room after the preseason game against Carolina Panthers at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Aug. 24, 2024. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

It's more than just the convenience for Andreessen though. There's a certain taste that makes authentic wings so enjoyable, and, apparently, Perdue has captured a sliver of the magic.

"You can't replicate Buffalo wings, but I think the second best thing is the Perdue Air Fryer Wings," said Andreessen. "They do have that crispiness, definitely. I think I've eaten about a hundred of them just doing promotional shoots."

Andreessen will most definitely be eating more come Super Bowl Sunday at his new home.

"Being able to have them home on gameday, super accessible, and they come out great," said Andreessen.

Andreessen's roots

After competing for Lancaster High School, the Depew product signed on to play for Division I FCS member Bryant in Smithfield, RI. Following a successful four-year stint, he used his final season of collegiate eligibility for the University at Buffalo.

Going undrafted in 2024, Andreessen attended Bills' rookie camp on a tryout basis. He earned a contract on the 90-man roster, fighting his way to a roster spot that summer. After 13 appearances as a rookie, he played in all 17 games this past season.

Coming in to help Reggie Gilliam make a tackle is Buffalo Bills linebacker Joe Andreessen. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Offseason plans for 'Buffalo Joe'

While he looks forward to some free time, Andreessen will stick to a physical regimen of sorts leading into OTAs.

"Definitely training. Just trying to get my strength back. The season beats you up a little. Trying to put some strength and size back on," said Andreessen.

He's also headed to South Florida in March.

"I do have a couple of trips planned. My best friend's getting married. My girl is from Miami, so we're going to Miami in March," said Andreessen.

Now, thanks to Perdue, he'll be able to take a taste of Buffalo with him.

Aug 24, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Joe Andreessen warms up before a pre-season game against the Carolina Panthers at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

