Joe Brady Takes Blame for Backup's Reduced Role in Bills' Backfield, Promises Change
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It's hard to argue with handing the ball off to the reigning NFL rushing champion even when other capable options exist.
Still, Buffalo Bills' head coach Joe Brady mentioned the need to increase the involvement of other running backs not named James Cook.
In particular, third-year backup Ray Davis has become a forgotten man of sorts. So much so that Bills On SI writer Owen Klein demanded that Buffalo trade Davis for future draft compensation.
Through three games, Davis has one three-yard carry and no receiving targets. He has totaled 20 offensive snaps, being on field for only 10 percent of the time.
"But the running back right now, I got to get Ray playing more," said Brady while answering a question about Ty Johnson's return to the lineup in Week 3.
For comparative purposes, Johnson, the team's third-down back, saw 15 reps this past Sunday in his first game back from an August 8 hamstring injury.
"I know that, probably, question [about playing time] eventually needs to come, but it's reality. [Ray] He's too good of a player," said Brady.
Ray Davis's opportunities fade following strong rookie season
Davis, a 2024 fourth-round draft pick, gained 631 yards from scrimmage as a rookie. He scored touchdowns in six different regular season games that year, and he proceeded to score once more in the Bills' playoff win over the Baltimore Ravens.
Then, in 2025, his workload nearly cut in half. Prior to rushing for 151 yards in the regular season finale against the New York Jets, Davis carried only 37 times for 124 yards on the ground.
After 264 offensive reps as a rookie, Davis played 168 snaps in 2025.
Brady suggests that the Bills will need Davis to take on more opportunities if they want to keep a fresh, healthy backfield over the course of a long season.
"I got Ray, Ty coming back, giving him those ops with Jimbo," said Brady. "Ray's worked his ass off and deserves that. Those will be some things that we got to naturally be able to get some more [of] to be able to last all 20 games [into the postseason]."
On the plus side, Davis established himself as an All-Pro kick returner in the meantime. In addition to seeing minimal action as a running back, however, he appears to have become a secondary option to Greg Dortch as kick returner.
Even so, we may be seeing more of Davis with the ball in his hands in the coming weeks. It could start in Week 4 when the Bills host the New England Patriots on October 4.
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Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.