Joe Brady Takes Blame for Backup's Reduced Role in Bills' Backfield, Promises Change

It's hard to argue with handing the ball off to the reigning NFL rushing champion even when other capable options exist.

Still, Buffalo Bills' head coach Joe Brady mentioned the need to increase the involvement of other running backs not named James Cook.

In particular, third-year backup Ray Davis has become a forgotten man of sorts. So much so that Bills On SI writer Owen Klein demanded that Buffalo trade Davis for future draft compensation.

Through three games, Davis has one three-yard carry and no receiving targets. He has totaled 20 offensive snaps, being on field for only 10 percent of the time.

Buffalo Bills running backs Ty Johnson and Ray Davis drink in the experience at the first public practice inside the new $2.2B Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"But the running back right now, I got to get Ray playing more," said Brady while answering a question about Ty Johnson's return to the lineup in Week 3.

For comparative purposes, Johnson, the team's third-down back, saw 15 reps this past Sunday in his first game back from an August 8 hamstring injury.

"I know that, probably, question [about playing time] eventually needs to come, but it's reality. [Ray] He's too good of a player," said Brady.

Ray Davis's opportunities fade following strong rookie season

Davis, a 2024 fourth-round draft pick, gained 631 yards from scrimmage as a rookie. He scored touchdowns in six different regular season games that year, and he proceeded to score once more in the Bills' playoff win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Then, in 2025, his workload nearly cut in half. Prior to rushing for 151 yards in the regular season finale against the New York Jets, Davis carried only 37 times for 124 yards on the ground.

Jan 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis (22) avoids a tackle by New York Jets safety Malachi Moore (27) during the first half at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After 264 offensive reps as a rookie, Davis played 168 snaps in 2025.

Brady suggests that the Bills will need Davis to take on more opportunities if they want to keep a fresh, healthy backfield over the course of a long season.

"I got Ray, Ty coming back, giving him those ops with Jimbo," said Brady. "Ray's worked his ass off and deserves that. Those will be some things that we got to naturally be able to get some more [of] to be able to last all 20 games [into the postseason]."

On the plus side, Davis established himself as an All-Pro kick returner in the meantime. In addition to seeing minimal action as a running back, however, he appears to have become a secondary option to Greg Dortch as kick returner.

Even so, we may be seeing more of Davis with the ball in his hands in the coming weeks. It could start in Week 4 when the Bills host the New England Patriots on October 4.

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis (7) looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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