Ray Davis Among Three Buffalo Bills' Players With Shrinking Roles Through Two Games

They entered training camp with the opportunity to earn expanded roles on the Buffalo Bills' roster, but all three young players are nothing more than bench pieces now that the real games have kicked off.

Although none of the three men were favored to win starting jobs, one may have expected to see more of edge rusher TJ Parker, inside linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr and running back Ray Davis during the regular season's first two weeks.

After their stock dropped during the summer, all three players have been reduced to little-used backups. Unless something surprising happens against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3, Parker, Elarms-Orr or Davis likely won't see a boost in playing time anytime soon.

RB Ray Davis

The Bills have made it clear that James Cook is their bellcow running back, and second-stringer Ray Davis has had minimal opportunities as a result. Through two games, Davis has carried the ball only once, gaining three yards.

While Cook has been on the field for 74 percent of offensive snaps, Davis has taken only 15 total reps as a running back over the season's first two weeks. Somewhat surprisingly, while third-down back Ty Johnson has been unavailable, practice squad call-up Frank Gore Jr. has actually out-snapped Davis thus far this month.

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis (7) prior to the game between the Carolina Panthers and Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Davis's offensive workload took a hit in 2025. Playing only 15 percent of possible reps, he logged 168 regular season snaps. By comparison, Johnson was part of the offense's formation 335 times last year. With Johnson due back in Week 3, Davis likely won't see any uptick in playing time.

Although Davis, a 2024 fourth-round pick, established himself as an All-Pro kick returner in 2025, he has two fewer runbacks than return specialist Greg Dortch through two weeks.

OLB TJ Parker

The Bills' first selection this past April was relatively quiet throughout the preseason followed by the first two weeks of the regular season. Playing 22 percent of snaps, Parker saw 31 total reps over the first two games.

The second-round rookie has done little to stand out amongst a crowded edge rusher room. Parker can claim to be fourth, at best, in the hierarchy clearly behind Greg Rousseau, Bradley Chubb and Michael Hoecht. It seems as if Javon Solomon, a 2024 fifth-rounder, is viewed as trustworthy as Parker at this stage.

Parker has no quarterback hits and three tackles to show for his time on the field. Solomon has logged 23 defensive snaps thus far, only eight fewer than Parker.

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker TJ Parker (99) blocks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ILB Kaleb Elarms-Orr

Initially viewed as a potential starter with a real chance to beat out Dorian Williams for inside linebacker duties, Elarms-Orr has been little-used second-stringer thus far.

Even with Williams appearing to struggle in pass coverage at times, the fourth-round rookie hasn't been able to take away any meaningful snaps. He has been deployed only 14 percent of the time. In fact, Damar Hamlin (42 snaps) has seen more action as a third safety on the field than Elarms-Orr has at linebacker.

Over 20 total defensive reps, Elarms-Orr has logged four total tackles. Targeted twice by opposing passers, he's permitted two catches for 18 yards.

Sep 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr (52) warms up before a game against the Detroit Lions at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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