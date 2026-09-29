Josh Allen, Joe Brady Happy to See 'Unqiue Dynamic' Return After Extended Absence

It was the type of backyard football that Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen has made look so good in recent years, but it only worked because running back Ty Johnson knew where to be.

With the Bills looking to convert a 4th-and-6 situation from the Los Angeles Chargers' 43-yard line in Week 3, Johnson made the play of the day in his first game back from an August 8 hamstring injury.

As the play broke down with Allen under intense pressure, Johnson snuck back into the picture as a safety valve. Before being taken down, Allen was able to flip the ball out to his running back to move the chains. Johnson actually scored a touchdown on the play, but it was negated by a Dawson Knox holding penalty down the field.

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson (26) runs with the ball in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It's just one of the plays we run a lot of times. Got to have it," said Johnson (via Sal Capaccio) after the 24-16 victory on September 27. "Keon kind of got locked up. He got double teamed, and really it was just like make myself available, find open grass, and Josh saw me, so it worked out."

It's essentially what has become expected of Johnson, who has been called the best third-down back in the league by Allen on multiple occasions. He's averaged 12.4 yards per reception since midway through 2023 when Joe Brady was promoted to offensive coordinator. In the first game after Brady took over, Johnson turned a 4th-and-1 into a 28-yard TD reception against the New York Jets.

“He's just a football player," said Allen. "He just understands it. He sees pressures extremely well. When there's no pressure, he's getting out and being friendly for a quarterback, and you love to see it."

Ty Johnson adds important element to Bills' offense

The 29-year-old Johnson has proven effective carrying the ball, running routes out of the backfield and pass protecting for Allen. Confident in his complete skillset, the Bills deployed him 30 percent of snaps over the past two seasons.

“He brings a unique dynamic to our team, and when he's on the field, somehow the ball finds him and good things happen. that was evident yesterday. So, obviously glad to get him back," said Brady.

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson (26) catches a pass for 2 yards during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pulling his hamstring during the Return of the Blue & Red practice, Johnson did not see any preseason game action this past summer.

His Week 3 appearance actually accounted for his first game action since the 2025 regular season finale. An ankle injury forced Johnson to miss both playoff games this past January.

Finally, however, he's back, and he picked up right where he left off.

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson (26) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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