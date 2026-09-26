Buffalo Bills Get Offensive Chess Piece Back for His First Game Since Last Week 18
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He's finally ready for action again.
Buffalo Bills' third-down running back Ty Johnson has been on the mend since suffering an August 8 hamstring injury that knocked him out of the Return of the Blue and Red practice.
Johnson, who didn't begin officially practicing until September 11, missed the regular season's first two games with the Bills elevating practice squad running back Frank Gore Jr. to take his place.
Fully participating as Buffalo prepared for its September 27 home game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Johnson is scheduled to make his season debut in Week 3.
"Ty Johnson will be good to go for Sunday," said Bills' first-year head coach Joe Brady, who was promoted from the offensive coordinator role.
The 29-year-old Johnson is officially listed without a designation on the week's final injury report.
Ending an extended absence
When Johnson returns to the field for Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff, it'll mark the third-down running back's first live action since the 2025 regular season finale.
Briefly leaving the final game at the old Highmark Stadium due to an ankle injury, Johnson returned to scored two touchdowns in the Week 18 win over the New York Jets.
Unfortunately, the injury lingered, and it was enough to keep the valuable chess piece out of both Bills' playoffs games in the two subsequent weeks.
What Ty Johnson does for Bills' offense
Johnson, who began carving out a role for himself when Brady took over as offensive coordinator midway through 2023, has been called the best third-down back in the NFL by quarterback Josh Allen. His versatility poses a unique threat to opposing defenses.
"He brings a level to our offense that people have to defend it a little differently. When he's out on the field, I think good things usually happen. He's made a lot of plays for us in the past," said Brady.
The versatile running back has been reliable whether carrying the ball or pass protecting. He also poses a legitimate receiving threat out of the backfield. Last season, he out-snapped second-string running back Ray Davis on offense as the primary change of pace to James Cook.
"He's a dawg," said Bills' veteran wide receiver Khalil Shakir. "His ability to obviously run the ball, but also catch as well. He's like an extended slot receiver kinda coming out of the backfield."
Johnson has averaged 12.4 yards per reception as a Bill. Six of his 10 touchdowns for Buffalo have come as a receiver. In 2025, he rushed 50 times for 200 yards and caught 24 passes for 263 yards.
The Bills will certainly be happy to have him back in the mix this Sunday.
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Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.