Joey Bosa's Career Is 'Likely' Over After One Year With Bills, Per Report

Following just one season with the Buffalo Bills, Joey Bosa is headed toward retirement.

At least, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter recently stated on The Adam Schefter Podcast that it is “more likely than not” that Bosa wrapped up his career last season with the Bills, as the soon-to-be 31-year-old remains a free agent and apparently has no plans of playing what would be his 11th year in the league.

There had previously been rumors linking Bosa to the San Francisco 49ers, as his brother, Nick, is entering his eighth season with the team. However, the ESPN insider said he doesn’t foresee Joey heading back to the west coast, where he previously played 10 years with the Chargers.

“You never know when a player is fully done and when he’s not done,” said Schefter. “But the fact of the matter is I think if the 49ers wanted to pair those two together, it probably would have happened already.”

Schefter added, “And I think he’s perfectly content to sit on the sideline with all the money that he’s made, not have to go to train camp, not have to put himself in a situation that he doesn’t want to be in, and be highly selective to choose an opportunity to play again. And that’s even if he does that, which I would guess there’s a real chance he doesn’t.”

Bosa played 15 games for the Bills last season and was only moderately effective. He finished the year with a quarterback pressure rate of 13.7%, but he only recorded one sack over Buffalo’s final seven games of the season. At the end of his time in Western New York, it appeared he was washed up and perhaps that was enough to push him to call it quits.

Nothing left to gain for Bosa

Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa (97) tips the pass by Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) which then was later intercepted on the play during the second half at Huntington Bank Field. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Schefter also brought up the fact that Bosa has made $156,100,402 million throughout his decade-long NFL career, according to Spotrac. That may provide him with enough security to end his time in the league on his own terms, rather than overextend himself in an attempt to maximize his earnings.

Bosa was the third overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft and has recorded 77 sacks throughout what has been a productive, yet injury-riddled 10 years. I think it would be a stretch to say the 6-foot-5, 280-pound pass rusher has squeezed all he could out of his career, but if he never steps foot on an NFL field again, his career should be considered a success.

Bills might be able to use some help on the edge

Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa (97) pressures Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) in the second half at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

One possibility that Schefter mentioned during the discussion was Bosa potentially stepping in for a contender sometime down the line, perhaps midseason in 2026. If that’s the case, and he is willing to join a team for the stretch run, the Bills might consider it. That’s if Buffalo is in a position to make a championship push.

Bosa was solid out of the gate a year ago, recording four sacks over his first eight games. If he can rest up for much of the year and then have the Bills unleash him for a few high-stakes matchups toward the end of the regular season or in the playoffs, that may be an ideal situation for the oft-injured, aging star.