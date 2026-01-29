One of the supposed reasons for Sean McDermott’s surprising firing was an apparent disconnect between him and Buffalo Bills President of Football Operations Brandon Beane.

Well, Beane all but confirmed that was indeed the case, repeatedly speaking about the organization’s desire for improved coordination in their hiring of new head coach Joe Brady, who met the media alongside Beane, Team Owners Terry and Laura Pegula, and Chief Operating Officer Pete Guelli on Thursday.

“When we started this process, we were looking for a CEO-type of head coach,” said Beane. “Somebody who values strong culture, collaboration and alignment."

He said again, “We wanted alignment.”

During his time at the microphone, Beane frequently used the word alignment, which became the press conference’s buzzword, among other variations of the term.

“We are going to collaborate on every part of it,” he continued.

And Beane’s comments about his wish for a harmonious relationship between him and Brady did not appear to simply be a rallying cry for his team moving forward. But instead seemed to serve as a further defense of the team's shocking decision to part ways with McDermott.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott talks with offensive coordinator Joe Brady during drills on the opening day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Questioned coordination

Throughout what turned out to be McDermott’s final season with the Bills, the former head coach spoke a few times with a tone that suggested he and Beane did not see eye to eye on all personnel decisions.

First, there was Beane’s botched midseason claim of veteran defensive back Darius Slay, which McDermott seemed to take exception to. Particularly because the move resulted in the loss of a player McDermott was fond of, defensive back Ja’Marcus Ingram.

“It’s unfortunate that unfolded and went down the way it did,” said McDermott. “I’m a huge Ja’Marcus Ingram fan and will always be. I’m always going to be in his corner.”

Then, ahead of Buffalo’s first postseason matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, McDermott discussed the Jaguars’ addition of wide receiver Jakobi Meyers before the trade deadline. The Bills struck out at the deadline, failing to add a meaningful weapon, instead turning their attention toward a signing of veteran WR Brandin Cooks off the scrap heap post-deadline.

“I thought one of the moves that’s made a difference for them offensively is adding Jakobi Meyers,” he said. “A good pick up for them.”

Both sets of comments appeared to be veiled shots at Beane, who seemingly won a power struggle over McDermott to not only keep his job as General Manager, but also receive a promotion to President of Football Ops.

Finally, there was the perceived split between McDermott and Brady, with many believing the former head coach dictated Brady’s play-calling, leaning into a more run-heavy, conservative approach. The two did not appear to be on the same wavelength many times throughout the season.

Following a Week 8 win over the Carolina Panthers, McDermott offered a critical review of the team’s passing game.

“At the end of the day, we have to be able to throw the football,” said the Bills' head coach.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen talks with offensive coordinator Joe Brady during drills on day three of the Buffalo Bills training camp. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McDermott added, “It’s something we have to continue to work on as coaches and figure that piece out.”

When it was Brady’s time to address the media after the victory over Carolina, he did not take the same stance.

“We didn’t really need it yesterday,” said Brady. “I’m always going to want everything to improve, but when we’re running the ball yesterday, we didn’t really need to pass it. Especially once we kind of got rolling into the second half.”

So, while the team held things together and advanced to the playoffs for the seventh straight season, there were instances where you could clearly see trouble was brewing. And everything that has transpired since the season ended has pointed to the tension building to the point that it resulted in McDermott’s ouster.

Same page

On Thursday, Brady echoed Beane’s sentiment regarding the team’s need for added coordination throughout the organizational ranks. He also explained what the new leadership structure aims to achieve by saying so.

“Alignment doesn’t mean agreeing on everything,” said the Bills’ new head coach. “Alignment to me means we’re both open in open conversation and communication, understanding that we don’t have to be yes men. But when we make a decision, when that door opens, there’s no going backwards, there’s no second-guessing, and we’re going all out with it. To me, that’s alignment.”

Josh Allen promoted the team’s new mission statement as well while he spoke to reporters after Brady and Beane’s conference had concluded.

“Everybody together and pointed in one singular direction,” said the Bills’ quarterback. “I think that’s what’s needed. As much success as we’ve had the past eight to nine seasons, we still haven’t been able to get the main job done."

As the team moves forward, time will tell whether the bold move taken by Team Owner Terry Pegula, who ultimately made the decision to send McDermott packing, will pay off.

But at the very least, the organization now has what it’s been thirsting for — a shared vision between a president of football operations and head coach who appear to be attached at the hip as the team enters into a new era. Much more so than Beane and McDermott ultimately proved to be.

"I truly believe in the direction of this organization," professed Allen.

With the team president, head coach and quarterback all on board, the Bills have a newfound hope within the organization. Let's see how everything unfolds.

Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady gives instructions during drills during day six of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Tuesday, July 29, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

