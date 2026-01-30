Josh Allen details his role in Bills' hiring new head coach

Before the Buffalo Bills announced the hiring of Joe Brady as their next head coach, various reports circulated regarding Josh Allen’s role in the interview process, sparking much discussion and debate.

The Bills interviewed nine different candidates before settling on Brady, and it was reported that Allen was to have had “significant say” in the process. And while it is still a bit unclear regarding the extent of his involvement, the Bills’ quarterback and President of Football Operations Brandon Beane explained the situation while meeting the media as the organization introduced Brady as their new leader.

RELATED: Buffalo Bills make bad decision involving Josh Allen in hiring of new head coach

Bills quarterback Josh Allen answer a range of questions after the press conference introducing Joe Brady as the new head coach at the Bills field house in Orchard Park on Jan. 29, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The explanation

After Brady and Beane took their turn at the microphone, Allen stepped to the podium to answer questions regarding the future of the team. And first, he discussed how much of a deciding role he had in Brady’s promotion from offensive coordinator to head coach.

“I’m sitting in these interviews, and I’m not the one making the decision,” he said. “I’m there to inquire, to learn, to bring a different perspective to the decision-makers that were in that room and taking the personal out of it and taking the emotion out of it and trying to look at it from a logical lens.”

He added that he was grateful for team leadership, which included Beane, Team Owners Terry and Laura Pegula, and Chief Operating Officer Pete Guelli, and the fact that the group tasked with hiring the franchise’s next head coach would ask for his input in such a momentous decision.

MORE: Buffalo Bills 2025 Team Awards highlighted by two red-hot rookies

“I’m very fortunate as being regarded as being wanted to be in that room,” said the Bills’ quarterback. “I don’t take that lightly.”

Beane was also asked about Allen being in on head-coaching interviews.

“His role in there was, if there is anything we left out schematically, something, he’s got a question,” said Beane. “We’re not as deep into Xs and Os as those guys are. And also, I told Josh at the beginning, if there is someone you don’t feel you mesh with or that our players, kind of a voice in the locker room, that would be silly for us to select that.”

RELATED: Josh Allen in crosshairs after Bills hire 'brother' Joe Brady as next head coach

Bills quarterback Josh Allen talks with offensive coordinator Joe Brady during the Buffalo Bills training camp Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2024 at St. John Fisher University. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Prove it

So, while many have criticized Allen’s role over the past couple of weeks, the Bills continue to deny that he played a significant impact in the final decision.

And while that may have been the case, many will continue to view the team’s decision to select Brady as their next head coach as one heavily influenced by Allen’s preference. In turn, that will place a load of pressure on him moving forward.

Right or wrong, that’s just the way it’s going to be. When a team brings its quarterback in to aid in the process and winds up hiring a coach that he has previously expressed his deep affection for, assumptions are going to be made.

Now, it’s time for Allen and Brady to prove the team made the right decision, which they will have the opportunity to do beginning this spring. Because in the end, if they have success, whether Allen had influence on the final decision or not won't matter.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) speaks with Buffalo Bills Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady before the game against the Baltimore Ravens in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —