Another Buffalo Bills assistant coach departs organization after team hires Joe Brady

The staff changeover under new Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady continued on Thursday, when it was reported that another of the team’s position coaches had departed for new opportunity.

The Bills were already searching for several coaches to fill roles left by previous names. And now, a new defensive line coach has joined the list, as Marcus West has agreed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to assume the same role with the NFC South organization.

Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson (90) blocks with assistant defensive line coach Marcus West during training camp at St. John Fisher College. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Time in Buffalo

West's move to Tampa Bay was first reported by Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. The 42-year-old coaching veteran spent four seasons with the Bills, serving as the team’s assistant defensive line coach under previous D-line coach Eric Washington. He was promoted when Washington left the team to take over as the Chicago Bears' defensive coordinator for the 2024 campaign. The Bills brought in senior defensive assistant Ryan Nielsen this offseason to bolster the team’s efforts, particularly on the defensive line, which led to West’s role being diminished.

Still, Buffalo finished the 2025 season allowing the sixth-most yards rushing (112) in the NFL and recorded the sixth-worst pass-rush win rate (31%) of any team in the league, per ESPN. There was one bright spot for the Bills up front defensively, as rookie Deone Walker burst onto the scene with a strong first professional season.

New additions

The Bills’ list of staff openings includes offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator, special teams coordinator and cornerbacks coach.

It was also reported on Thursday that former CBs coach Jahmile Addae will take on the same role with the Miami Dolphins beginning in the 2026 season. Addae was credited with helping aid cornerback Christian Benford’s continued progression as one of the top cover cornerbacks in the league. He also helped Tre’Davious White’s surprising comeback, which led to the veteran performing well through 16 starts this season.

The Bills filled one staff opening on Thursday, bringing in offensive line coach Pat Meyer to replace the now-retired Aaron Kromer.

Bills defensive line coach Marcus West talks with his line between drills during day three of the Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, Friday, July 26, 2024. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

