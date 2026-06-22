Josh Allen Has 'Immense Pressure' to Lead Bills to Super Bowl, Per NFL Analyst

Entering the ninth season of his career, Josh Allen has never been more under the gun to lead the Buffalo Bills to the Super Bowl.

After eight failed attempts, including last year’s divisional round disaster against the Denver Broncos, Allen must take it upon himself to power his team to the promised land in 2026. At least, that’s how one NFL analyst feels abut the Bills’ quarterback.

“Like Joe Burrow, there’s immense pressure on Josh Allen,” said NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe. “He doesn’t want to be the quarterback who couldn’t get it done in Buffalo throughout this reign.”

The Bills have long awaited their championship moment, with the team suffering four-straight Super Bowl defeats in the early 1990s with Hall of Fame QB Jim Kelly at the helm. The Bills lost Super Bowl XXV to the New York Giants in 1991, Super Bowl XXVI to the Washington Redskins in 1992, Super Bowl XXVII to the Dallas Cowboys in 1993 and Super Bowl XXVIII to the Dallas Cowboys in 1994.

Over the past number of years, Buffalo has felt several times that it was on its way back to competing for a title. Buffalo has advanced to two AFC Championship games with Allen under center, but have never been able to get over the hump.

At every turn, the Bills’ hopes have been dashed, including the defeat at the hands of the Broncos on Jan. 17, during which Allen was the leading cause of his team’s demise, turning the ball over four times. It was the fourth defeat the Allen-led Bills have suffered in the divisional round over the past five seasons.

“As he turns 30, an increased urgency for him,” added Wolfe. “And we talk a lot about playmakers, the defense, everybody else to blame. This one is on Josh Allen’s shoulders.”

Everything is set up for Allen to take the next step

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) speaks with Buffalo Bills Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady before the game against the Baltimore Ravens in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Allen appeared ready for a coaching change after the Broncos game and the Bills obliged him, relieving former head coach Sean McDermott of his duties. In response, Buffalo promoted Allen’s buddy, Joe Brady, the team’s former offensive coordinator to the leading role on the team’s coaching staff.

That places all of the onus on Allen entering this season, as if he doesn’t get it done and the Bills falter, he will be in the crosshairs of critics come this time next offseason.

That is, if he isn't already.