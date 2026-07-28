If I were a betting man, which I’m most definitely not, then I would’ve probably figured that the New England Patriots would be the odds-on favorite to win the AFC East division this upcoming 2026-2027 season.

Hands down . . . no questions asked.

I mean, New England and second-year quarterback Drake Maye did just knock the Buffalo Bills off the top of the division last year after Buffalo had previously won it for five straight seasons since it first took back ahold of the East in 2020 behind an incredible breakout campaign from quarterback Josh Allen and former Bills’ wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who coincidentally was on the Patriots last season.

Maye is also coming off a regular season where he had 4,394 passing yards, a 31:8 touchdown-to-interception ratio, and an incredible 72% completion percentage. Meanwhile, Allen had only 4,247 total yards with his passing and rushing stats combined.

In addition, New England’s 2024 top pick managed to lose just four games all season long while the Bills lost five in the regular season last year alone.

Oct. 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) drops back to pass against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL game at the old Highmark Stadium last season. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Patriots proved they'll be fierce competition in Buffalo’s division—and NFL—for years to come

And, in case anyone forgot (I know they didn’t), head coach Mike Vrabel did just lead his squad to a Super Bowl in his inaugural season as New England’s head man, while Buffalo just fired longtime head coach Sean McDermott this past January after the team’s devastating overtime loss to the Denver Broncos in the AFC divisional round in favor of sticking with former offensive coordinator Joe Brady, whose unit had a total of five turnovers in that game.

Oh, the team from Foxborough, Massachusetts, also completed that already infamous trade for former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown this offseason, too, which I’m sure a certain former reporter didn’t lend any help behind the scenes in orchestrating that inevitable transaction in Vrabel’s favor, right? There were rumblings about something with Maxx Crosby prior to the Baltimore “bomb” going south, as well.

But, I digress.

However, in spite of all the offseason blunders and having a somewhat historically easy schedule in the regular season last year before barely making it out of the playoffs and into the Super Bowl, which ended in a lopsided 29-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, any logical person would still have to think that those within the betting world would be favoring the Patriots to once again win the division, right?

Well, apparently not . . . at least not according to one outlet.

Jan. 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; The Buffalo Bills mascot, Billy Buffalo, leads the team onto the field before an NFL game against the New York Jets at the old Highmark Stadium last season in Week 18. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DraftKings currently leaning toward Bills to win AFC East in 2026

NFL division odds from Draft Kings via Pat McAfee program pic.twitter.com/1npQFeBjOY — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) July 23, 2026

According to the latest odds put out by DraftKings, the Bills—albeit not gigantic—are favorites to win their division this upcoming season just as all four AFC East teams are set to have training camp in full swing this week around the country with sites stretching from Pittsford, New York, for the Bills all the way down to Miami Gardens, Florida, for the Dolphins.

Buffalo will kick off training camp on Wednesday, July 29, with its first practice scheduled to take place at 8:30 a.m. ET on the grounds of St. John Fisher University.

The team also has two scheduled practices for August 8 and August 18 at the new state-of-the-art Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

With that in mind, the latest odds are listed below as of Sunday evening at 7 p.m. ET over on DraftKings.

Jan. 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs for a long gain during the second quarter of last season's AFC divisional-round matchup against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Current AFC East odds entering training camp according to DraftKings:

Buffalo Bills -136

New England Patriots +125

New York Jets +1900

Miami Dolphins +4000

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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