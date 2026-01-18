Don't blame refs for Bills' loss to Broncos, blame Josh Allen

There has been much discussion regarding the controversial ending of the Buffalo Bills-Broncos Divisional Round thriller, which included what many have determined to be a blown call on Josh Allen’s second of two interceptions thrown in the overtime loss to Denver on Saturday evening.

With 7 minutes 55 seconds remaining in OT, on a third-and-11 from the Bills’ 36-yard line, Allen fired a deep shot to wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who had the ball ripped away by Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian as the two players crashed to the turf.

Many argued that Cooks should have been ruled down by contact. But instead, the pass was confirmed as an interception and possession was turned over to the Broncos, who then traveled 75 yards in six plays before kicker Wil Lutz sent the game-winning 23-yard field goal through the uprights.

RELATED: Rapid reaction as Allen, Bills fail shamefully to Broncos in Divisional Round

Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'quan McMillian and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks both go up for the ball during overtime at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Head Coach Sean McDermott and several Bills players joined the mob and blamed the officials for the loss to the Broncos while speaking with the media postgame. However, for those not wearing red and blue-colored glasses, it’s easy to see that Allen deserved to take accountability forSaturday’s loss. Not the men wearing stripes.

Three chances

Allen had every opportunity to win the game against the Broncos, but in the end came up short time after time.

His first chance to put the contest out of reach came with 4 minutes 16 seconds left in the fourth quarter on a third-and-eight from the Broncos' 12-yard line with the Bills leading 24-23. Wide receiver Khalil Shakir was set up on a screen pass with blockers in front of him en route to the end zone, but rather than throw a catchable ball, Allen fired the pass into the ground, leading to an incompletion.

Matt Prater then came on for a field goal to increase the lead to four rather than scoring a touchdown, which, coupled with a successful two-point conversion, could have put the Bills ahead by two scores with time winding down in the game.

On the ensuing drive, the Broncos marched down the field to score a touchdown of their own to take a three-point advantage.

MORE: Josh Allen in tears after Bills' loss to Broncos in AFC divisional playoffs

Then, on the Bills' next drive with 16 seconds remaining in regulation, Allen had another chance to win the game, as tight end Dawson Knox broke free down the seam on a third-and-10, only for the Bills’ quarterback to overthrow him. If the two connected it would've been an easy walk-in touchdown. Nevertheless, due to Allen's miss, Buffalo once again settled for a field goal and headed for the extra session.

Finally, on the disputed interception in overtime, which came following a Bills' defensive stop on the Broncos' opening drive, Allen gave it away to McMillian. It was Allen’s second interception of the second half, with the first coming in Broncos’ territory with 5 minutes 7 seconds remaining in the third quarter as Buffalo trailed 23-17.

And that’s not to mention his two fumbles, one of which inexplicably led to a Broncos field goal before the halftime break. As it turned out, Buffalo fell by a three-point margin.

RELATED: Officiating controversy mars end of excellent Bills AFC divisional playoff game

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates after a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the fourth quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Win the game

Things weren’t all bad for Allen in this one. The Bills’ QB finished 25 of 39 passing for 283 yards and three touchdowns to go with 12 carries for 66 yards rushing. And still, even with his four turnovers, he was given every opportunity to win the game down the stretch.

But as was the case each of the previous two seasons, the reigning MVP failed to finish the job himself and now the Bills are staring at a long, dismal offseason before they get back together and take another kick at the can in 2026.

With most quarterbacks, it would be tough to judge them on such a harsh scale. But this is the reigning MVP we are talking about — the quarterback many have declared Superman.

The fact that he continues to come up short in big moments in the postseason has officially become a theme over the last few years.

Last season, a turnover on downs ended the Bills' chances of advancing past the AFC Championship Game. The year before, Allen couldn't convert a potential game-winning drive at home in the Divisional Round, leaning on a Tyler Bass 44-yard field goal that went awry with just under two minutes remaining.

After Saturday's loss, Allen is now 2-6 in his career after the Wild Card Round.

MORE: Sean McDermott's questionable strategy leads to Bills' costly gaffe vs. Broncos

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen signals to the offensive line during first half action at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Time is now

It's beyond time for Allen to put on his cape, finish one of these games, and become the legendary superhero so many have built him up to be over his years of falling short in the playoffs. Most importantly, it's time for him to make it to the Super Bowl.

There is a long way to go in the career of the Bills' franchise quarterback. Allen is just about to turn 30 years old. But for now, until he advances to or wins a championship, it's tough to place him alongside the all-time great quarterbacks in the sport.

It's a team game, but a quarterback-driven league. And while Allen's talent is undeniable, his legacy does not match that of some of the other legends of the sport.

Not yet, anyway.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —