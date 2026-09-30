Josh Allen Injury Update: Joe Brady's Level of Concern for 'Hurt' QB's Availability

Buffalo Bills' franchise quarterback Josh Allen took a hit to his left knee last time out, but it wasn't enough to worry head coach Joe Brady.

The 30-year-old Allen proceeded to carry the ball twice more following the fourth-quarter play in question. After a one-yard touchdown rush, the quarterback ran for seven yards up the middle out of shotgun formation on the Buffalo's subsequent possession in the 24-16 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

While a mild limp sparked postgame concern, Allen is fine, according to Brady.

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) sacks Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) causing a fumble during the fourth quarter at Former Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I'm not concerned with Josh," said Brady prior to Wednesday's practice in Orchard Park.

By the sound of it, Allen will be ready to make his 126th consecutive regular season start when the Bills host the New England Patriots for a 1 p.m. kickoff on October 4. Allen has not missed a game since midway through his rookie season. He's played through a broken left hand, a broken foot and more since 2018.

"When I say he's banged up, everybody's banged up the day after the game. That's like not, hey, this guy can't walk ... I think it's just part of the NFL," said Brady. "I'd love for him to not take some of the hits. He's a competitor, and I have to take that into consideration with some play calling as well."

As expected, Allen was participating as normal when Buffalo took the practice field in Orchard Park on Wednesday (h/t WGR's Sal Capaccio for the video footage).

Josh Allen is also wearing a red non-contact jersey… because he’s a quarterback… and they always do….. unless the team is wearing red….. so then he would have a green non-contact jersey. Got it!? pic.twitter.com/kPjCxy3ggd — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) September 30, 2026

Ex-NFL Team Doctor calls Josh Allen 'hurt, not injured'

Brady's attitude is consistent with the analysis provided by Dr. David Chao. The sports injury expert, who spent 17 years leading the San Diego Chargers' medial staff, surmises that Allen has avoided any real injury.

"Takes a blow on the outside of the left knee. Thankfully, his foot was not planted. Do not see a significant MCL injury. This is not a Jaxson Dart type injury," said Chao in one of his Sports Injury Central updates.

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) carries the ball for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Allen is likely dealing with discomfort, but it doesn't appear to be something that will keep him off the field.

"Our analysis is he is hurt, not injured. Bumps, bruises? Yes. Sore? Yes. Swelling? Yes. Will he need some rehab? Yes. Is he going to miss any time? We don't believe so. Do not see this as structural," said Chao.

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