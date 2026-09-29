Reputable NFL Injury Expert Projects 'Hurt' Josh Allen's Week 4 Availability for Bills

It's been a recurring theme through Josh Allen's career.

The Buffalo Bills' quarterback has become known for playing through a wide variety of bumps and bruises since being drafted at No. 7 overall in 2018.

The 30-year-old Allen hasn't missed a start since midway through his rookie season. During his current regular season starts streak, which spans 125 games and leads all active NFL quarterbacks, Allen has played through a broken left hand, a broken foot, a shoulder injury and a UCL sprain amongst other injuries.

After reportedly fighting through the flu in the Week 2 primetime win over the Detroit Lions, Allen proceeded to take a hit in the area of his left knee during Buffalo's victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on September 27.

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Akheem Mesidor (90) and cornerback Cam Hart (20) in the second half at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On a 2nd-and-26 play at the Chargers' 40-yard line with under 10:00 remaining in the fourth quarter, Allen took off for an eight-yard gain before he was met by Cory Hart, who went low for the tackle. While Akheem Mesidor hit Allen from behind, Hart's helmet appeared to make contact in the left knee area.

Although he walked with a slight limp after the win, Allen ran effectively twice more in the fourth quarter. He capped the aforementioned possession by powering forward for a one-yard touchdown run. Then, with 3:30 remaining, Allen ran for seven yards up the middle out of shotgun formation.

"Josh is always a little [sore] the day after the game, but I'm never usually concerned about him," said rookie head coach Joe Brady, who spent the prior 2.5 seasons as offensive coordinator, on Monday afternoon.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen dives into the end zone on a quarterback sneak for a second quarter touchdown against the Chargers during their game Sunday, September 27, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dr. Chao analyzes Josh Allen's injury status

After 17 years as the San Diego Chargers' team physician, Dr. David Chao has established as online presence as a sports injury expert.

Using his rare experience, Chao uses video footage to analyze player injuries and offer thoughts on how availability will be affected moving forward. When it comes to Josh Allen's injury history in particular, Chao's predictions have almost always been accurate going all the way back to the UCL injury that interrupted his rookie season. It's worth noting that Chao also projected that wide receiver DJ Moore would be available in Week 3.

After reviewing the hit to Allen's knee, Chao came to the conclusion that the superstar quarterback did not suffer an injury on the play against the Chargers.

"Josh Allen does take a hit on the outside of his left knee, but we feel he's more hurt than injured," said Chao in a Sports Injury Central update.

Chao shared a similar opinion this past January when Allen twisted his knee in a playoff win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) sacks Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) causing a fumble during the fourth quarter at Former Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Providing analysis of the play, the Southern California-based doctor called the end result a "contusion."

"Takes a blow on the outside of the left knee. Thankfully, his foot was not planted. Do not see a significant MCL injury. This is not a Jaxson Dart type injury," said Chao.

In summary, the man also known as ProFootballDoc expects Allen's streak to continue when the Bills host the New England Patriots on October 4.

The latest injury analysis on Bills QB Josh Allen from @ProFootballDoc



Full details on the site!#billsmafia pic.twitter.com/ovsBX2eYHR — Sports Injury Central (@SICscore) September 28, 2026

"Our analysis is he is hurt, not injured. Bumps, bruises? Yes. Sore? Yes. Swelling? Yes. Will he need some rehab? Yes. Is he going to miss any time? We don't believe so. Do not see this as structural," said Chao.

It's exactly what Bills' fans needed to hear.

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) carries the ball for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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