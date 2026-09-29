Reputable NFL Injury Expert Projects 'Hurt' Josh Allen's Week 4 Availability for Bills
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It's been a recurring theme through Josh Allen's career.
The Buffalo Bills' quarterback has become known for playing through a wide variety of bumps and bruises since being drafted at No. 7 overall in 2018.
The 30-year-old Allen hasn't missed a start since midway through his rookie season. During his current regular season starts streak, which spans 125 games and leads all active NFL quarterbacks, Allen has played through a broken left hand, a broken foot, a shoulder injury and a UCL sprain amongst other injuries.
After reportedly fighting through the flu in the Week 2 primetime win over the Detroit Lions, Allen proceeded to take a hit in the area of his left knee during Buffalo's victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on September 27.
On a 2nd-and-26 play at the Chargers' 40-yard line with under 10:00 remaining in the fourth quarter, Allen took off for an eight-yard gain before he was met by Cory Hart, who went low for the tackle. While Akheem Mesidor hit Allen from behind, Hart's helmet appeared to make contact in the left knee area.
Although he walked with a slight limp after the win, Allen ran effectively twice more in the fourth quarter. He capped the aforementioned possession by powering forward for a one-yard touchdown run. Then, with 3:30 remaining, Allen ran for seven yards up the middle out of shotgun formation.
"Josh is always a little [sore] the day after the game, but I'm never usually concerned about him," said rookie head coach Joe Brady, who spent the prior 2.5 seasons as offensive coordinator, on Monday afternoon.
Dr. Chao analyzes Josh Allen's injury status
After 17 years as the San Diego Chargers' team physician, Dr. David Chao has established as online presence as a sports injury expert.
Using his rare experience, Chao uses video footage to analyze player injuries and offer thoughts on how availability will be affected moving forward. When it comes to Josh Allen's injury history in particular, Chao's predictions have almost always been accurate going all the way back to the UCL injury that interrupted his rookie season. It's worth noting that Chao also projected that wide receiver DJ Moore would be available in Week 3.
After reviewing the hit to Allen's knee, Chao came to the conclusion that the superstar quarterback did not suffer an injury on the play against the Chargers.
"Josh Allen does take a hit on the outside of his left knee, but we feel he's more hurt than injured," said Chao in a Sports Injury Central update.
Chao shared a similar opinion this past January when Allen twisted his knee in a playoff win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Providing analysis of the play, the Southern California-based doctor called the end result a "contusion."
"Takes a blow on the outside of the left knee. Thankfully, his foot was not planted. Do not see a significant MCL injury. This is not a Jaxson Dart type injury," said Chao.
In summary, the man also known as ProFootballDoc expects Allen's streak to continue when the Bills host the New England Patriots on October 4.
"Our analysis is he is hurt, not injured. Bumps, bruises? Yes. Sore? Yes. Swelling? Yes. Will he need some rehab? Yes. Is he going to miss any time? We don't believe so. Do not see this as structural," said Chao.
It's exactly what Bills' fans needed to hear.
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Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.