Josh Allen Draws Injury Concern After Bills' Win Over Chargers

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is officially on injury watch as we go into Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season.

During the Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Allen took a helmet to his knee in the fourth quarter and could be seen limping slightly while leaving the field after the contest.

Then, in the video of head coach Joe Brady's postgame speech, Allen took a step back at around the 20-second mark and was clearly favoring the same leg in which he took the hit.

Hopefully it's nothing, but if Allen is indeed legitimately hurt, we can only hope it's something as simple as a knee contusion.

Expect to see Allen on the injury report ahead of the game versus the New England Patriots, and he'll probably be a limited participant in practice, at best, early in the week.

#billsmafia Josh Allen LEFT knee



Took helmet to knee at 9:46 in 4th. Grimaced. Did have one more designed run next drive



Limping postgame, leaning onto right leg, painful back-step in locker room



Contusion most likely vs MCL/meniscus pic.twitter.com/fQBpop63N8 — Thigh Doctor (@ThighDoctor) September 27, 2026

Allen has been tough as nails during his career. No matter how banged-up he might be, he always fights through it and plays. Knowing that, we aren't concerned about his Week 3 status.

Josh Allen's injury history

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks on in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over his nine-year career, Allen has failed to play in every game of a season just once, which came in his rookie season when he missed four games due to a Grade 1 elbow sprain.

Since then, Allen has had a concussion and elbow, arm, hand and foot injuries, yet he hasn't sat out any games. That's why we're completely confident he'll be on the field in Week 3.

There's even the belief he played through the flu on Thursday Night Football in Week 2.

Allen and the Bills keep rolling

Bills quarterback Josh Allen and the rest of the team wore their new Nickel City uniforms in their game against the Chargers Sunday, September 27, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bills did not have a good game in Week 3, yet they managed to beat the lifeless Chargers anyway.

Allen did not play well, as he tossed two picks and completed just 16-of-26 passes for 204 scoreless yards. Allen got it done on the ground, though, with 22 yards and two scores on eight carries.

In the process, Allen moved up an all-time leader board.

Allen is already the all-time leader among quarterbacks in rushing scores, but he is also now tied for 17th in the category, regardless of position, after his two rushing scores on Sunday. Interestingly enough, he tied former Bills running back Marshawn Lynch.

Allen needs just 15 more rushing touchdowns to make his way into the top 10 all time. While he's currently on pace to get there this season, chances are it'll happen in 2027 instead.

The combination of Allens' rushing and throwing abilities are what makes him so special, but the former also puts him in harm's way more often, as we saw in Week 3.

Maybe it's time to put the designed runs away until when it matters most.

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