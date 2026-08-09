Josh Allen Keeps Kid-Friendly Tradition Alive as Bills' Open New Stadium on Saturday

As much as things change, they also stay the same.

Continuing their annual summer tradition of holding the Return of the Blue & Red practice, the Buffalo Bills opened the new Highmark Stadium on Saturday evening in Orchard Park.

Meanwhile, franchise quarterback Josh Allen, who publicly embraced the new building one day earlier, kept an old pre-practice habit alive.

In the past, Allen has used this particular stadium practice as a vehicle to connect with the fans in attendance. Upon entering the field, the five-time NFL MVP finalist starts the evening by having a catch with fans, sometimes even making a full trip around the lower bowl to spread the love.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen makes his way around the stadium playing catch with children during the Return of the Blue Red practice at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Aug.1, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On Saturday night, in the first-ever ticketed event held at the new Highmark Stadium, the 30-year-old Allen, who became a father for the first time this past offseason, was back at it.

It's worth noting that Allen seemed intentional when targeting receivers in the stands. Making lifetime memories for young fans, Allen threw the majority of passes to children. The quarterback has built a reputation for connecting with the youth, especially through his partnership with Oishei Children's Hospital.

Bills players, including quarterback Josh Allen, high-five fans all around the stadium at the end of the final day of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Friday, August 7, 2026 in Pittsford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Having a catch with fans is a pregame activity that was popularized by former Bills' wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who even managed to do so during the 2020 COVID season at venues that permitted attendance.

Former Bills' safety Jordan Poyer was one of the first to join Diggs, and Allen eventually made the idea into an annual Blue & Red tradition of sorts.

No matter how big the game, @stefondiggs always makes time for the fans ☺️ pic.twitter.com/JZM2z9ArfE — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) January 27, 2021

Josh Allen breaks helmet tradition

As we wrote last year, Allen's helmet choice for the annual Blue & Red open practice has become an obsession amongst Bills' fans and uniform enthusiasts.

Known for wearing an unique lid, that is not in the Bills' official helmet rotation, during the featured practice, Allen did not deliver this year.

Instead, the face of the franchise joined all quarterbacks and kickers by wearing the team's new Nickel City alternates, which include a blue helmet with enlarged red stripe. Allen recently defended the special uniforms, which have not been met by much enthusiasm from a large faction of the fan base.

Josh Allen’s annual game of catch with fans around stadium before Return of the Blue and Red.#Bills pic.twitter.com/7RJpgXbrrQ — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) August 8, 2026

Meanwhile, offensive players wore Buffalo's traditional blue jerseys, and the defense donned white with both sides wearing the boring primary white helmets.

Allen's most beloved helmet choice happened last summer as he wore the nostalgic Super Bowl era red helmet. In 2024, Allen modeled a helmet with black matte finish and red standing buffalo.

At the 2023 Blue & Red practice at the now-demolished stadium, it was an all-blue lid with the charging buffalo across the sides. Allen wore a red helmet in 2022, but it did not include the traditional striping.

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