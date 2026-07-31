More on Josh Allen-DJ Moore Connection Blooming Early at Bills' Training Camp

It's becoming noticeable that Buffalo Bills' wide receiver DJ Moore brings what's been a missing element to the offense.

Even at 29 years old, the 2018 first-round draft pick has elite movement that translates into game-breaking ability.

Exuding WR1 vibes, Moore made two sliding receptions in his first official training camp practice as a Bill. After making the first one against air, Moore beat cornerback Dee Alford on an out route to the sideline and secured the pass inbounds in an 11-on-11 rep.

"His body control, the way that he moves with the ball in his hand - it's a different element," said quarterback Josh Allen in Thursday's post-practice interview with NFL on CBS reporter Evan Washburn. "It's a guy that can catch a slant and take it to the house, and that's exciting as a quarterback when you have someone like that.

On Thursday, Moore did just that. In a highlight clip shared by the team, the electrifying wide receiver snatched a pass over the middle and broke into the clear as rookie cornerback Davison Igbinosun and safety Geno Stone appeared to get in each other's way while defending.

Jul 29, 2026; Rochester, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) catches a pass during training camp at St. John Fisher University. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He's been awesome," said Allen. "He's been around this league a long time. There's not a new concept for him. He's run them all."

While Khalil Shakir, who has never had a 1,000-yard season, certainly possesses an explosive trait, the Bills have lacked a true WR1 consistently lining up on the outside of the formation since trading away Stefon Diggs after the 2023 season.

There are multiple indications that Moore is quickly becoming the wide receiver he was when current Bills' head coach Joe Brady was his offensive coordinator with the Carolina Panthers. Moore sent over the 1,150-yard receiving mark in both seasons.

Dec 24, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore (2) with the ball in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

It's a process that continues to progress

Moore and Allen, who initially became acquainted during the 2018 NFL Draft process, have been working to develop on-field chemistry since OTAs began in early April.

We wrote about their progress at the start of OTAs Phase 3 in May, and it's certainly worth mentioning that Allen subsequently called Moore "as smooth of a football player as I've ever been around" during June minicamp.

Once training camp practice began on July 29, it wasn't long before the connection was clicking. After Allen missed Moore on a couple of early throws, the quarterback stopped pressing for perfection and the completions followed.

“Just each day that goes by, we're gonna try to continue to get more comfortable with each other," said Allen after the first practice.

Moore spoke to reporters after Thursday's session concluded, and assessed his blooming rapport with Allen.

Jul 29, 2026; Rochester, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass during a training camp session at St. John Fisher University. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I want to say they're on the ups. The first two days have been really good, so we just got to keep building on that and go from there," said Moore.

The Bills are off on Friday, July 31 before returning to the practice field at St. John Fisher University on Saturday.

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