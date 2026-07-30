Josh Allen Says 'Stop Hating' While Defending Bills’ Nickel City Uniforms

Josh Allen — Buffalo Bills' company man and defender of new alternate uniforms.

The MVP QB, who gave pickleball a try during summer break, was business as usual with the Bills’ return to St. John Fisher for the beginning of training camp on Tuesday.

But Allen made more waves off the field, as he made sure to verbally admonish critics of Buffalo’s “Nickel City” uniforms that were announced Monday.

“Stop hating on the jerseys, guys” said Allen to the Bills media. “They’re honestly great. Speaking of new, it’s a new look, we understand that. We’ve gotta be new.”

Allen noted how “symbolic” the unis are to a lot of the newness surrounding this year’s team.

Nickel City uniforms are QB1 approved. 👍 pic.twitter.com/mV7IVoOIHu — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) July 29, 2026

Company Man Allen

As much as Allen could really like this new look, his message felt a bit scripted.

”I understand people want the old jerseys, old helmets,” said Allen, alluding to the beloved red helmet look that was confirmed to be returning for the Christmas Day game. “At some point too, we have to move forward. We are moving forward and have to do something new.”

As much as Allen shared that he “enjoys” the new look, his profuse defense of them seemed a bit inauthentic.

Change of heart

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) warms up before a game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wednesday’s mini rant from Allen feels a bit forced, especially considering how excited he was about the red helmets at this time last year.

"I want to answer the red helmets question,” said Allen to Bills media during training camp prior to the 2025 season. “Great. They're great."

So, again, why the change of heart? Is it really about the Bills gearing up to play in a new stadium? Or the fact that this is Joe Brady’s first year at the helm as head coach?

Whatever his reasoning, Allen surely made his front office happy with his words. But he may not be winning over fans, which, as crazy as that seems, is the reality he’s created with these comments.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass during a training camp session at St. John Fisher University. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —