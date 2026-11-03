Josh Allen Is Latest Victim of Despicable Act From Roquan Smith During Bills-Ravens Game

There is an alarming trend with Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith and we saw it first hand with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in Week 8.

During the contest on Sunday, Allen was attempting to score at the goal line on a QB sneak when Smith can clearly be seen grabbing Allen's facemask.

As if that wasn't bad enough, Smith turns Allen's entire helmet in what absolutely looks like a malicious play from the Ravens linebacker.

Check out video of the play below.

Is Josh Allen part owl?



Roquan Smith twisted his neck nearly 180 degrees on his touchdown run.#BillsMafia @BuffaloPlus pic.twitter.com/92orE2nEeJ — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) November 2, 2026

Incredibly, even with all of the focus squarely on the play, no flag was thrown by the officials.

That was no accident

Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Roquan Smith (0) following the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We would like to think that was an accident, but we've seen Smith do this at least once more this season, and twice more since last season, so the veteran defender doesn't get the benefit of the doubt.

Back in Week 2, he did something similar to New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough. Smith ended up getting hit with a fine from the NFL, but he was not flagged during the game, either.

"The NFL fined Ravens LB Roquan Smith $11,941 for grabbing Saints QB Tyler Shough’s facemask on this play last week," The Ringer's Tom Pelissero wrote. "No flag was thrown, but officials ruled Shough scored a TD and it stood upon review."

Refs miss a face mask on this Saints tush push. Tyler Shough gets his head pulled all the way back and the refs didn't see it pic.twitter.com/EPC9KNpfAa — Rate the Refs (@Rate_the_Refs) September 20, 2026

There's also video of Smith doing a similar thing to Los Angeles Rams tight end Davis Allen in 2025. There might be even more instances if we dig, but you get the point. This isn't a one-off situation here.

These plays are extremely dangerous and could cause a serious injury. There is no excuse for what Smith did in either instance.

"I didn't know anything about it in game. Had I know, I probably would have impacted some of the QB sneaks later in the game," head coach Joe Brady said. "Whether it was intentional or not, that's obviously not something you want to see in football."

"I'm surprised something didn't get called from there, but obviously not my place," Brady added.

The NFL will likely fine him again, but at this point the league should suspend Smith to drive home the point that this is unacceptable.

What will it take for the league to take action outside of just a simple fine that Smith can easily afford with his $100 million contract?

As for Smith, he needs to do some serious soul-searching before he seriously injures someone, or worse.

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