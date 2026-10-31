Five Key Things to Know About Bills vs. Ravens in Week 8

It was a pretty good Week 7 for the head coach Joe Brady and the Buffalo Bills.

While the AFC East frontrunners were getting some extra rest, the rival New England Patriots were taking it on the chinstrap at Soldier Field on a Thursday night in the form of a 30-24 loss to the Chicago Bears.

After seven weeks of action, Brady’s team is tied for the best record in the conference with the Kansas City Chiefs at 5-1. Meanwhile, the reigning AFC champions sit at 4-3 and have already lost as many games as they did in 2025. However, keep in mind that Mike Vrabel’s team handed the Bills their lone loss of the season, a 29-26 setback in Week 4 at Highmark Stadium.

Speaking of 4-3 teams, the Baltimore Ravens are currently bringing up the rear in the AFC North. The team has dropped two straight and comes off a 35-13 home loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The club has missed quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is expected to return this week after missing the team’s last three games. That means another possible classic clash between the two-time NFL MVP (2019 and 2023) and Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen—who won the award in 2024.

Bills vs. Ravens history

Ravens vs Bills Week 1, 2025.pic.twitter.com/D1x5Rrtm30 — Football Classics (@ClassicsNFL) April 5, 2026

These clubs will clash for the eighth time in nine seasons, and that includes playoff clashes in 2020 (17-3) and 2024 (27-25)—both Buffalo victories at home. All told, the clubs have split 14 overall meetings (7-7) dating back to 1999. A year ago on a Sunday night at Orchard Park, Buffalo trailed 40-25 with less than 12 minutes to play before Allen and company rallied for 16 unanswered points and a 41-40 triumph.

Ravens’ offense goes through RB Derrick Henry

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In Baltimore’s four wins this season, running back Derrick Henry has totaled 451 yards from scrimmage and scored seven TDs, with Baltimore totaling 24-plus points in each victory. In three losses, Henry has been limited to just 196 scrimmage yards and one touchdown and the Ravens have totaled 40 points.

There’s been plenty of entertaining football when Joe Brady’s team has taken the field. The league’s highest-scoring team (32.8 points per game) has is also allowing the third-most points per contest (28.5). The AFC East leaders have scored 33-plus points and allowed 30 or points in four of their six games.

Keep eye on Bills’ QB Josh Allen

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Jesse Minter’s team owns a 4-3 record and a mere plus-2 scoring differential (169-167). It’s been a tale of two halves for the Ravens. Baltimore has outscored the opposition a combined 118-53 in the first 30 minutes. In the second half and overtime, Minter’s squad has been more than doubled up, 114-51.

Josh Allen’s first start in this series came in 2019—a 24-17 home loss. He threw for 146 yards and one touchdown, was sacked six times and lost a fumble. In the last five meetings (including playoffs), Allen has thrown for 1,120 yards (4 scores), run for five TDs, and committed two turnovers. And the Bills are 4-1.

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