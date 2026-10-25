Are Bills Playing Today? When Is NFL MVP Favorite Josh Allen's Next Game?

The AFC East's first-place team is idle in Week 7.

Following a two-win road trip through Los Angeles and Las Vegas, the Buffalo Bills (5-1) embarked on their bye week for some in-season rest and recovery.

"I think we're going into it fairly healthy," said Bills' franchise quarterback Josh Allen.

The Bills have been off since returning to Orchard Park following their October 18 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. They're one of four NFL teams not contesting a game this week along with the Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Washington Commanders.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think that having this bye week where it is now, get away for a little bit, let guys kind of catch their breath and relax," said Allen.

After the break, Buffalo will begin preparations for the November 1 home game against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8. It'll be a 1 p.m. ET kickoff in Orchard Park.

For those Bills' fans who plan to watch football on a stress-free Sunday with their team on its bye, here are the rooting interests for October 25.

Bye week improvements needed

Despite their first-place standing, the Bills have room for improvement in multiple areas.

"We feel like there's games that could have gone the other way, on both sides, so we have to continue to get better," said Allen.

While Buffalo leads the NFL in points scored through six weeks, the offense ranks amongst the league's lower half in interception rate (2.34%) and sack rate (7.02%).

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) sacks Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) in the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the defensive side, the Bills are surrendering 28.5 points per game while ranking next to last against the pass (285.8). First-year coordinator Jim Leonhard will presumably make some bye week tweaks to the plan. As for defensive personnel, Buffalo added veteran cornerback Tre'Davious White to the mix this past week.

"Our best football has to be ahead of us," said head coach Joe Brady.

Josh Allen's MVP bid

The 30-year-old Allen has been must-see TV again this season. The ultimate dual threat QB leads the NFL with 17 total touchdowns (9 pass, 8 rush).

His latest jaw-dropping moment came on an improvisational flip pass to Keon Coleman for a touchdown against the Raiders. One week earlier, Allen upstaged Rams' quarterback Matthew Stafford in a battle featuring the last two NFL MVP recipients.

JOSH ALLEN DOING JOSH ALLEN THINGS!!!!



📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/F0GGilwmd6 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 18, 2026

Allen currently stands as the betting favorite to win the 2026 NFL MVP award at +185 odds. San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Brock Purdy is next on the board at +225 followed by Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes at +850. (Odds provided by DraftKings).

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —