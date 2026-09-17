More Evidence Josh Allen Is NFL's Best QB Entering Bills' Thursday Night Home Opener
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Another week, another award for Buffalo Bills franchise quarterback Josh Allen.
The 30-year-old signal-caller added more to his collection following his superb showing in Week 1 against the Houston Texans.
As a player who has won an MVP award, and is pushing to win a Super Bowl, player of the week honors may not be Allen's priority. But he was able to nab his first one of the year, as he kicked off the 2026 season by being named the AFC recipient for the FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week.
He was joined by Bears QB Caleb Williams, the NFC recipient. The win for both franchise QB comes with a donation to a local food bank through Feeding America. Allen's donation will go to Feed More Western New York in Buffalo.
This marks the second straight year of receiving this honor in Week 1, as he was also a recipient following the comeback win over the Ravens in 2025.
Midseason form in Week 1
Allen diced up Houston, going 20 for 29 with 334 passing yards and two touchdown passes, including the game-winning score to Josh Palmer. He also produced on the ground, posting 23 rushing yards and two rushing TDs.
The award is so fitting for a player with Allen's game. One of the best dual-threat QBs in NFL history, the Wyoming product got to 300 career passing and rushing TDs faster than anyone in league history during the win.
He's now got 81 career rushing scores, too. That figure ranks higher than several Hall of Fame and All-Pro running backs, including former Buffalo RBs Frank Gore, LeSean McCoy, Willis McGahee and O.J. Simpson.
Allen's best form?
His performance against the Texans was remarkable. And the praise Allen is getting for it is profuse. From Brian Baldinger to Jon Gruden, the NFL community is giving him his flowers for slaying his personal dragon that is Houston.
One that really stands out is NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah, who said that may have been the best Allen has ever looked.
"To me, this is the best version of Josh Allen that I've ever seen," said Jeremiah on his 'Move the Sticks Podcast.' "It looked like he was the dad at the kids' birthday party playing all-time quarterback at the park."
Allen will need another performance like Week 1 if he is to get the Bills into the win column again with another high-powered attack in the Lions coming in for Thursday Night Football.
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Khari Demos is an award-winning sports media creator and is a contributor for Bills On SI. He has written sports betting article covering the NFL for The Athletic and has written pieces about the NBA, MLB, college football and basketball, and more, throughout his career.