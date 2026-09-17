More Evidence Josh Allen Is NFL's Best QB Entering Bills' Thursday Night Home Opener

Another week, another award for Buffalo Bills franchise quarterback Josh Allen.

The 30-year-old signal-caller added more to his collection following his superb showing in Week 1 against the Houston Texans.

As a player who has won an MVP award, and is pushing to win a Super Bowl, player of the week honors may not be Allen's priority. But he was able to nab his first one of the year, as he kicked off the 2026 season by being named the AFC recipient for the FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week.

He was joined by Bears QB Caleb Williams, the NFC recipient. The win for both franchise QB comes with a donation to a local food bank through Feeding America. Allen's donation will go to Feed More Western New York in Buffalo.

This marks the second straight year of receiving this honor in Week 1, as he was also a recipient following the comeback win over the Ravens in 2025.

The first winners of the season are in! 🏆 Congratulations to Josh Allen and Caleb Williams, your Week 1 FedEx #Air&Ground @NFL Players of the Week! Their stellar performances kick off a season of giving back, with a FedEx donation to @FeedingAmerica in their cities. pic.twitter.com/juv4LWnSO4 — FedEx (@FedEx) September 16, 2026

Midseason form in Week 1

Allen diced up Houston, going 20 for 29 with 334 passing yards and two touchdown passes, including the game-winning score to Josh Palmer. He also produced on the ground, posting 23 rushing yards and two rushing TDs.

The award is so fitting for a player with Allen's game. One of the best dual-threat QBs in NFL history, the Wyoming product got to 300 career passing and rushing TDs faster than anyone in league history during the win.

He's now got 81 career rushing scores, too. That figure ranks higher than several Hall of Fame and All-Pro running backs, including former Buffalo RBs Frank Gore, LeSean McCoy, Willis McGahee and O.J. Simpson.

Josh Allen had his 9th career game with 2 pass TD and 2 rush TD Sunday, 5 more than any other player in NFL history



Allen matched a career-high with 11 completions of more than 10 air yards in the win, going 11-of-15 for 286 yards and 2 TD on those throws. pic.twitter.com/cG17N06c0K — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) September 13, 2026

Allen's best form?

His performance against the Texans was remarkable. And the praise Allen is getting for it is profuse. From Brian Baldinger to Jon Gruden, the NFL community is giving him his flowers for slaying his personal dragon that is Houston.

One that really stands out is NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah, who said that may have been the best Allen has ever looked.

"To me, this is the best version of Josh Allen that I've ever seen," said Jeremiah on his 'Move the Sticks Podcast.' "It looked like he was the dad at the kids' birthday party playing all-time quarterback at the park."

Allen will need another performance like Week 1 if he is to get the Bills into the win column again with another high-powered attack in the Lions coming in for Thursday Night Football.

"This is the best version of Josh Allen that I've ever seen... He was the dad at the kid's birthday party playing all-time quarterback."



Josh Allen was on a different level in the Bills' Week 1 win against the Texans #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/sHc1M3tUtp — Move The Sticks Podcast (@MTSPodOmaha) September 15, 2026

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