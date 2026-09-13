Three Enticing Bills' Player Prop Bets for Josh Allen-Led Passing Attack vs. Texans

It's back to Buffalo Bills' football when first-year head coach Joe Brady takes the team to Houston for a September 13 clash against the Texans, and the Week 1 player prop bets are live.

With Brady's offense going up against the NFL's leading defense from one year ago, one may opt to shy away from Bills' player totals, but where you see difficulty, I see opportunity.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Ja'mori Maclin gets a greeting from quarterback Josh Allen who was watching the team warm up with head coach Joe Brady before the team’s preseason game against the Steelers at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Aug. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Buffalo and franchise quarterback Josh Allen appear focused and determined to end the hex in Houston where the team hasn't won since 2006.

Here are three player prop bets from DraftKings for the 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

Josh Allen

240 pass yards (+135)

Allen exceeded the 4,200-yard passing mark in four consecutive seasons from 2020 through 2023. With Joe Brady now calling the shots as head coach, it seems as if the Bills are willing to open up the passing game to a greater extent this year.

Look for Allen to throw early and often against the Texans on Sunday, especially through quick passes to DJ Moore and Khalil Shakir that will be aimed at negating the opposing pass rush.

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a touchdown pass during the first quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Denver Broncos | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Allen eclipsed the 240-yard passing mark in both playoff games last January. In the 2025 season-opening win over the Baltimore Ravens, he threw for 253 yards in the fourth quarter alone.

DJ Moore

50+ receiving yards (+105)

The rapport that's been percolating between Allen and his new WR1 has been impossible to ignore. In their lone preseason game action, Moore caught three passes from Allen for 61 yards over the course of two possessions.

"Building rapport with DJ. I thought we've done a pretty good job with that," said Allen reflecting on his summer accomplishments.

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) tries to avoid a tackle by Carolina Panthers defensive back Zakee Wheatley (38) after making a catch in the first quarter at the New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While pessimists will say Moore is no longer WR1 caliber due to his statistical drop-off with the Bears last year, it appears to have been a usage issue more than anything. The 29-year-old Moore, who has not missed a start since 2020, averaged a robust 13.6 yards per reception in 2025 while attracting only 85 targets.

Provided he remains healthy, Moore seems like a lock to become the Bills' first 1,000-yard receiver since 2023, and it starts on Sunday in Houston. He should expect no fewer than eight targets, which should be more than enough to gain 50 yards.

Dalton Kincaid

Anytime touchdown scorer (+330)

I had to look twice at the +330 odds for this one because I was expecting something closer to the +265 ballpark.

Unlike last season, Kincaid enters the year healthy and ready to roll. The 2023 first-round pick was highly productive when on the field in 2025. Leading Buffalo with five TD receptions, he scored touchdowns in five of 12 regular season appearances, including the opening win over the Ravens.

With Pete Carmichael, who coached Jimmy Graham, taking over as offensive coordinator, Kincaid projects to be heavily involved in the game plan.

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) catches a touchdown against Denver Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga (9) during the fourth quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I'm a huge fan. I think that he's obviously shown the things that he can do. When the ball's in his hands, you feel pretty good about it," said Carmichael on Thursday.

Kincaid made touchdown receptions in both playoff games for Buffalo in January, and I think he finds the end zone again today. I even like a small wager on Kincaid to score the game's first TD.

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