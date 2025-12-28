Bills' head coach praises potential Jordan Poyer injury replacement

He's a former first-round draft pick who may still have plenty to offer at only 28 years old.

The Buffalo Bills have prime opportunity to see what they have in safety Darnell Savage when the Philadelphia Eagles visit Highmark Stadium for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff on December 28.

Savage joined the team as a successful waiver claim on December 5, and the 2019 first-rounder has been practicing since. With grizzled veteran Jordan Poyer unavailable due to a hamstring, Savage is a seasoned option to step in next to starter Cole Bishop.

"We're still looking through that," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott during the practice week. "We've got different safeties who have been playing back there, kind of mixing in other positions. Some players that have been with us for the year, some new players. Taking a look at all of them here."

Savage is only one of three true safeties on the Bills' 53-man roster alongside Poyer and Bishop.

Veteran defensive back Cam Lewis is a bit undersized, and more of a utilityman, but he's filled in at safety before for Buffalo. Fifth-round rookie Jordan Hancock is a converted cornerback with limited reps.

Neither Lewis nor Hancock can come close to offering the instincts that will be absent with Poyer on the sideline. Savage, a seventh-year pro, seems more equipped to fill in for a fellow veteran.

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine (34) tries to avoid Buffalo Bills cornerback Cam Lewis (39) after a catch in the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Savage's history

Since being drafted at No. 21 overall by the Green Bay Packers in 2019, Savage has made 95 appearances, including 82 starts.

Starting the 2025 campaign with the Jacksonville Jaguars before being released after two games, Savage landed with the Washington Commanders. He made eight appearances prior to being cut by a second team.

The 5-foot-11 safety has 369 career tackles to his credit to go along with 10 interceptions. Savage has also made seven postseason appearances, all with the Packers.

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) makes a reception for a touchdown defended by Washington Commanders safety Darnell Savage (25) | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Head coach's impressions

When asked about Savage's impact since signing, McDermott was highly complimentary, suggesting that the veteran is capable of stepping in when called upon.

"He's done a real good job. He really has," said McDermott. "A good addition to our team in terms of his personality, in terms of his demeanor. He's played in a couple of different systems to this point. He's been around football. He knows what it looks like. Just different terminology, maybe. It's been good to have him around the program here."

