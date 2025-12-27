Two Bills' offensive weapons questionable, Josh Allen cleared on Week 17 injury report
Josh Allen is prepared to start against the Philadelphia Eagles on December 28, but the Buffalo Bills' quarterback could be without as many as two key offensive weapons.
The Bills have listed tight ends Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox as questionable for the Week 17 matchup against the reigning Super Bowl champions at Highmark Stadium.
Nursing knee injuries, Kincaid and Knox both returned to practice on a limited basis on Friday after back-to-back DNPs during the holiday week.
Kincaid is known to be on a management plan as he fights through a knee problem that stems back to training camp. Knox, however, was a new addition to the injury report this week. Kincaid and Knox played in the December 21 game against the Cleveland Browns with the latter logging 68 percent of snaps.
Outside of Kincaid and Knox, fifth-round rookie Jackson Hawes is the only other tight end on Buffalo's 53-man roster. The Bills have undrafted rookie Keleki Latu on the practice squad, but all three of his gameday elevations have already been expended.
DT shortage
Veteran defensive tackles Jordan Phillips and DaQuan Jones have been ruled out for the Week 17 home game. While the former has been dealing with an ankle injury the past couple weeks, Jones has reportedly aggravated the calf issue that sidelined him earlier in the season.
After being a healthy scratch last week, veteran Larry Ogunjobi will likely have the opportunity to step up against the Eagles. Second-round rookie TJ Sanders may also see an uptick in reps.
Safety issue
Taylor Rapp and Damar Hamlin remain on Injured Reserve, and, now, Jordan Poyer has a hamstring injury that popped up late in the win over the Browns.
With Poyer unavailable in Week 17, the Bills have to find a substitute to line up alongside starter Cole Bishop. Fifth-round rookie Jordan Hancock, utilityman Cam Lewis and mid-season veteran addition Darnell Savage are the options on the active roster.
Bills' Injury Report (Week 17)
FRIDAY
DT DaQuan Jones (calf) — DNP
(Game: OUT)
DT Jordan Phillips (ankle) — DNP
(Game: OUT)
S Jordan Poyer (hamstring) — DNP
(Game: OUT)
K Matt Prater (quad) — DNP
(Game: OUT)
TE Dalton Kincaid (knee) — Limited
(Game: Questionable)
TE Dawson Knox (knee) — Limited
(Game: Questionable)
QB Josh Allen (foot) — Full
(Game: - )
DE Joey Bosa (hamstring) — Full
(Game: - )
CB Taron Johnson (quad) — Full
(Game: - )
DB Cam Lewis (hamstring) — Full
(Game: - )
LB Shaq Thompson (neck) — Full
(Game: - )
S Cole Bishop (ribs) — Full
(Game: - )
RB Ray Davis (knee) — Full
(Game: - )
THRUSDAY
DT DaQuan Jones (calf) — DNP
TE Dalton Kincaid (knee) — DNP
TE Dawson Knox (knee) — DNP
DT Jordan Phillips (ankle) — DNP
S Jordan Poyer (hamstring) — DNP
K Matt Prater (quad) — DNP
QB Josh Allen (foot) — Limited
DE Joey Bosa (hamstring) — Limited
CB Taron Johnson (quad) — Limited
DB Cam Lewis (hamstring) — Limited
LB Shaq Thompson (neck) — Limited
S Cole Bishop (ribs) — Full
RB Ray Davis (knee) — Full
WEDNESDAY
DE Joey Bosa (hamstring) — DNP
DT DaQuan Jones (calf) — DNP
TE Dalton Kincaid (knee) — DNP
TE Dawson Knox (knee) — DNP
DT Jordan Phillips (ankle) — DNP
S Jordan Poyer (hamstring) — DNP
K Matt Prater (quad) — DNP
QB Josh Allen (foot) — Limited
CB Taron Johnson (quad) — Limited
DB Cam Lewis (hamstring) — Limited
LB Shaq Thompson (neck) — Limited
S Cole Bishop (ribs) — Full
RB Ray Davis (knee) — Full
