Bills' Josh Allen explains what is still 'keeping me up at night' from playoff exit

With the Super Bowl media storm in full swing, Josh Allen has been making the rounds on various talk shows, appearing virtually to discuss the latest comings and goings surrounding the Buffalo Bills.

One of the programs Allen appeared on was CBS Sports HQ, and during a conversation with host Chris Hassel, he took a bit of a detour from where the common discussion has trended in recent weeks.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) calls an audible during the second quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

A reflection

After Joe Brady was hired, much of the talk regarding the team has centered around his hiring and firing of former head coach Sean McDermott. But on Tuesday, Hassel asked Allen to reflect on Buffalo’s Divisional Round defeat at the hands of the Denver Broncos, which led to quite the emotional display from the Bills’ quarterback postgame.

Allen said his visceral reaction came down to what he felt he could have done better to help his team win.

“From a human perspective of there was things that I felt like I could’ve done better,” he said. “I could’ve played better, there’s balls I could’ve put in different spots, different checks, whatever the case was — I always pride myself on, in the playoffs, I always feel like I'm playing at my best, and I just didn’t feel like that was my best this last game."

Allen finished the loss to Denver 25 of 39 passing for 283 yards and three touchdowns, and also added 66 yards rushing on 12 carries. But he added two interceptions and two fumbles that directly influenced Buffalo's demise.

He added, “I obviously turned the ball over five times on offense, four times myself, and that’s not ideal. It’s tough to win football games that way. So, again, that’s a big resentment on myself that I feel like I let my teammates down. But gonna learn from it and come back stronger from it.”

"I could have done better."@JoshAllenQB discusses the Bills playoff exit and what's next with Joe Brady as the next head coach.



Watch the full interview with Josh Allen and @Hassel_Chris on the CBS Sports YouTube channel.https://t.co/ZXxwHxf4O1 pic.twitter.com/T2FUYXmB4r — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 3, 2026

Next step

Hassel also asked Allen to identify the next step for him and his team as they continue their championship pursuit.

“I think the natural progression, next step is we have to figure it out and find a way to win the Super Bowl,” said the Bills’ quarterback. “Not be afraid to talk about it and putting it out there and making sure everybody knows what our goals are."

The Bills have made the playoffs for seven straight seasons, a stretch in which they advanced to the AFC Championship Game twice. Still, they have yet to make their first Super Bowl appearance with Allen as their quarterback.

“We were close this year, we’ve been close the last few years," added Allen. "Just still not able to get it done, and then this last game, it’s still keeping me up at night. Plays I wish I could’ve made. But we’re going to learn from those mistakes and keep moving forward. It’s all we can do.”

After a head-coaching change, it remains to be seen if Allen and company can elevate their game en route to earning an elusive Super Bowl berth. But one thing is certain: he, Brady and President of Football Operations Brandon Beane will be under immense pressure to get it done this coming year.

Otherwise, things are going to get ugly in Orchard Park.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs during the second quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

