Josh Allen's Record-Breaking Stat Salvages Bills' Sloppy Comeback Win vs. Chargers

Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen looks primed to win his second MVP award early on in 2026. That did not look like the case, though, for most of Week 3. Still, Allen set records while willing the Bills to 3-0.

The Buffalo offense looked ugly for most of the day in a 24-16 win over the lowly Los Angeles Chargers.

Allen was under duress all game, being sacked four times and posting season lows in passing yards (204) and completions (16), and turning the ball over three times, including his first two interceptions of the season.

But once again, even on a day where the passing game was disjointed, it was Allen's legs that bailed him out and put him in rare NFL air.

Running through NFL record book

Allen's scored six rushing TDs in three games this season, making him the NFL leader in Week 3.

He now sits at 85 rushing TDs in his career. Not only is that the most all-time for any QB, but he is now tied for the 17th most in NFL history with former Bills first-round pick Marshawn Lynch. If he continues at this pace, Allen would enter the top-10 all-time in rushing scores by the end of 2026.

But that record is not the only one he set on Sunday against the Chargers.

Adding to Buffalo lore

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks on in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Allen's two rushing TDs now push his all-time TDs scored to 87, as he also has two career receiving TDs. That mark now ties him with Andre Reed and Thurman Thomas for most in Bills history.

His next rushing score will give him sole possession of the record, adding to his illustrious legacy in team history. Allen is already the team's all-time rushing TD leader, and he's well-positioned to surpass Jim Kelly for most wins by a QB and TD passes thrown all-time by season's end.

Whether by air or by ground, Allen has shown he can dominate any game for Buffalo. But even on an off day, his dual-threat skills allow him to make enough plays for the Bills to come out on top.

Josh Allen is the first QB in NFL history to have multiple rushing touchdowns in 20 games. pic.twitter.com/FOJIFYQqpu — StatMuse (@statmuse) September 27, 2026

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —