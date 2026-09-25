Bills vs. Chargers Predictions: Week 3 Expert Pick Roundup for AFC Showdown

The Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers are trending in opposite directions as they meet in Week 3. The Bills started the season 2-0, allowing Joe Brady to become the first head coach in franchise history to win his first two games. Buffalo also knocked off two teams that entered the season as contenders, defeating the Houston Texans and Detroit Lions.

As for the Chargers, they enter this one 0-2 and have been defeated by two teams no one saw coming. In Week 1, it was the Arizona Cardinals who handed them a loss and in Week 2, it was the Las Vegas Raiders. Surprisingly, both teams defeated Los Angeles 26-14.

What isn't surprising is that Buffalo enters this one as the heavy favorite. That said, let's take a look around to see which team experts from various media outlets believe will win this weekend.

Matt Bowen: Bills

Mike Clay: Bills

Jeremy Fowler: Chargers

Dan Graziano: Bills

Kalyn Kahler: Bills

Pamela Maldonado: Bills

Eric Moody: Bills

Jason Reid: Bills

Ben Solak: Bills

Lindsey Thiry: Bills

Seth Wickersham: Bills

Buffalo Bills linebacker Greg Rousseau reacts during the first half against the Detroit Lions at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pete Prisco: Bills

Jared Dubin: Bills

Ryan Wilson: Bills

John Breech: Bills

Tyler Sullivan: Bills

Dave Richard: Bills

Jamey Eisenberg: Bills

Jeremy Bergman: Bills

Brooke Cersosimo: Bills

Gennaro Filice: Bills

Bobby Kownack: Bills

Dan Parr: Bills

Final expert tally and my prediction

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws a pass in the first half against the Detroit Lions at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler is out on an island as the only expert predicting the Chargers. That means out of the 31 predictions listed above, 30 analysts see Josh Allen and the Bills starting the year 3-0.

Bills: 23

Chargers: 1

Oftentimes, seeing so many predictions for Buffalo to win would be worrisome. We have all seen the memes on social media when an entire panel picks one team to win, only to be proven wrong. That said, I don't see that being the case in this one.

Not only is Buffalo at home and playing with elite confidence, but the Chargers are ailing on the offensive line. They also seem to have a poor fit at offensive coordinator in Mike McDaniel, who has mustered all of 28 points in two games, compared to the Bills who have already scored 76. Buffalo's defense has surrendered far too many points, but the injuries up front will allow them to have their best outing of the year as they stay undefeated this year.

Final score: Bills 31, Chargers 16

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —