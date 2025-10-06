Josh Allen reunites with ex-WR1 during Bills-Patriots on Sunday Night
Thank you for being a friend, Stefon.
Before the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots faced off on Sunday Night Football in Week 5, much of the conversation revolved around Stefon Diggs’ return to Buffalo as an opposing player.
And, of course, his dynamic with MVP quarterback Josh Allen. But despite what happened in Diggs’ departure and eventual trade from the Bills, the two former All-Pro teammates shared an embrace on the field they shared from 2020 to 2023.
Although it was not the lengthiest of the embraces, it was an embrace, nonetheless. And considering what was said leading up, this interaction should not have been a surprise to those in Bills Mafia.
There’s no question that the two will be synonymous with each other in Buffalo lore. Diggs was a two-time All-Pro with the Bills, led the league in receiving yards and receptions in 2020, helped the team earn its first conference title game appearance since the 1990s Super Bowl era, and was the No. 1 weapon in Orchard Park as Allen ascended from raw first-round pick to perennial MVP candidate.
As high as the highs were, there were definitely lows on the journey. But Buffalo’s current No. 1 receiver, Khalil Shakir, was able to talk about the two’s dynamic on the St. Brown Podcast, hosted by All-Pro receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, and his fellow NFL WR brother, Equanimeous.
Shakir said he didn’t know how “personal” the shift between the two became. But he noted it was competitiveness that was being channeled for them in the midst of following short of winning it all.
”If you watch Diggs and the way he plays,” said Shakir, who was Diggs’ understudy in 2022 and 2023. “He’s probably the most competitive dude I’ve ever been around in my entire life. And it’s because he truly believes he is that guy. And when you watch him play, it’s unreal.”
In the end, Diggs got the last laugh, as he totaled 10 receptions and 146 yards, setting a record for a former Buffalo player against his former team.
The irony of it all is that Diggs was on the receiving end of what may have been the play of the night from Allen's counterpart: Drake Maye.
The two would embrace one more time postgame. By the looks of it, the hatchet has been buried.
